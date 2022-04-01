While it’s still early days for planting a lot of stuff outside, this is actually an ideal time to lay down new garden beds, so the timing of this Zone 3 gardener’s question couldn’t be more perfect.
While many folks might recommend tilling up the soil to get a new bed ready for planting, I have a completely different approach, particularly when starting a new bed.
Tilling puts a lot of oxygen in the soil. The microbes love that, but unfortunately, they love it a little too much. They will eat your garden out of organic matter. Tilling also makes your garden more vulnerable to erosion. Over time, tilling actually reduces soil quality, and that is one reason why you see so much research in the MonDak looking at no-till management strategies. Those studies, of course, are looking at commercial agriculture more so than individual gardens, but many of the same principles apply, even if we home gardeners are growing on a much smaller scale.
To start a new bed, rather than tilling things up —and further mixing weed seeds into the soil while creating conditions ripe for erosion and loss of organic matter — I would instead put a thick layer of newspaper over the area where you want the new or revitalized bed, and then add your soil mix on top of that layer of newspapers.
Newspapers these days are generally printed with biodegradable soy ink, so that's not a health concern. You should, however, avoid anything that's glossy. Those are sometimes still printed with inks that are not environmentally friendly.
There are several advantages to this approach. Yes, weed seeds will still sprout under those newspapers, but they will grow under the newspapers and generally cannot push through. Only the very woodiest of plants can get through, so most of what would have vexed your gardening will die from lack of sunlight, all without the need to use a single pesticide spray. I have found this approach by itself keeps a bed nearly weed free the first year or even two, particularly if you use mulch around your plants, to further suppress weeds and conserve moisture and topsoil.
The other advantage to this approach is that you can put in a soil mixture of your choosing for the bed. You are not limited by what is already on site, and don't need to engage in backbreaking maneuvers to amend what is already there. The new soil mixture can be hand-mixed in a wheelbarrow relatively quickly and anything of your choice. A little sand maybe, if you are growing root crops. Or maybe extra compost and humus for rose bushes. It’s up to what your vision of the space is.
A third, not insignificant advantage, is that raised beds warm up faster. That’s a really big benefit in North Dakota, which has a short, short growing season. Anything you can do to get going quicker is huge.
Now the question I often get from gardeners who are tied to tilling is how will you fertilize? Plant Seeds? Control weeds?
To plant seeds, I just poke them in where I want them using a chop stick, on which I have marked lines at 1/4 inch, 1/2 inch, 1 inch, 2 inches and so on. Hold your thumb at the depth you want the seed, and simply push the fiat end of the chopstick in until it hits your thumb. Voila, your seed is at the exact desired depth, and exactly where you want it.
Another option I sometimes use is to scatter the seeds where I want them and then top dress with a layer of finished compost to the desired depth. Six of one, half a dozen of another. Either way gets the job done.
When it’s time to fertilize, I top dress the soil with compost or whatever the chosen amendment might be. Sometimes I might use a waterborne fertilizer, if things still appear to be growing a little too slowly.
I’ve had good results with this approach in the community garden where I’m growing things, and I’ve noticed that while people are initially skeptical, once they see my results, they start using some of these ideas in their own gardens. It’s working well — and all the proof anyone needs is in the production.
Renée Jean is a master gardener diagnostician in North Dakota. Send your gardening questions to her at rjean@willisotnherald.com.