It’s an excellent time to plant a fall crop of any brassicas you like. Bok choy, broccoli, cabbages, cauliflower, kale, kohlrabi — all these are probably actually best planted the first week or so of July in Zone 3. Not only will they skip spring frosts that can cause early bolting, but they will be maturing as temperatures are starting to wind down, which helps make them sweeter.
Your only problem with this timing might be flea beetles. For that, I actually would plant some radishes — for them to eat, not you. Flea beetles seem to prefer radishes to broccoli, which works out if you’re not a big radish fan. If you want radishes for the dinner table, though, I’d wait until Aug. 1 to plant them. They, too, will be sweeter if planted for fall maturity rather than spring planted.
Spring-planted radishes have a tendency to get woody fast, and they can develop bitterness quickly as well, as the heat is rising.
Beets and chard will also do well about now as a fall crop, and they are so easy to grow. They make a great addition to summer steak salads, and they freeze well for winter soups.
You could also just try again on the beans. It’s plenty hot now, so they should germinate well. Beans can easily succeed peas in your garden. Just plant the beans near the base of your peas, which will allow the peas to finish off even as the beans start taking off. When the beans have reached a good height, the peas will have slowed production, so you can just remove the peas to make room for the beans.
There’s also still plenty of time to try again on the carrots. They are one of the hardest plants to germinate well, because they require both consistent moisture and exposure to light — two things that are almost diametrically opposed. The way I manage this trick is to scatter the seeds on already moist soil, pressing the seeds down into the soil without covering. Then I loosely scatter some straw on top. Not to cover the seeds, but to hold in moisture a little bit longer. It’s amazing how even a few scattered bits of mulch makes water retention so much better.
Some folks use burlap to plant carrots, because it has an open weave and will retain moisture. I haven’t tried burlap myself, so I can’t advise you there, but it sounds like a reasonable alternative if you have some lying around. Otherwise, straw, leaves, grass clippings can all be used for mulch. Just be sure to let the grass clippings rest first. They are high in nitrogen, which can burn plants if it’s placed in the garden too soon.