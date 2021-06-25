We have learned there are a few changes to alert you folks regarding the good people involved in the Williston Youth Education on Stage (YES) program.
Yes, a summer wouldn’t be complete around here without the good works of YES.
We can tell you when Jack Dyville’s newest family play offers three performances, beginning Tuesday, there will be a number of firsts for the YES troupe.
You should pencil in, or log into your smart phones, that plans call for performances Tuesday through Thursday (June 29 to July 1), in the comfort of the Old Armory Theatre located in downtown Williston.
The very first thing you should know is that all performances will begin at 6:30 p.m. (CST).
This is very important as you don’t want to be late to miss the opening curtain.
That’s because Dyville’s new original comedy will be preceded with what is being called a Double Feature.
The 15 minute Opening Act is a 40 member cast mostly featuring the youngest performers entitled Dragon’s Revenge.
The Main Stage event, Prince Generou$ features a cast of 17.
BRING ON PUPPETS
Plus, another noteworthy item is that for the first time on the YES stage six puppeteers will be featured.
Now how’s that for variety?
These will be on stage in view to provide the voices for a colorful and fun aspect of the show that will delight kids as well as the parents.
One thing is certain, a new twist can only add to the flavor of the production.
It also makes one wonder what lies ahead in future productions.
STEVENS IS DIRECTOR
Finally, for the first time in 36 years a new Artistic Director Allayna Stevens heads up both shows working along side B. Michael Quale, President, Scenic and Costume Designer and Brooke Wetzstein, choreography.
Stevens assumes the the role as director position from Dyville.
Dyville and Quale are the long-time co-founders of this program that provides opportunity for youth, away from the athletic fields.
One thing is certain, Stevens learned the ropes from the bottom up and will do an excellent job in this new position.
A Scope Salute goes out to the founders, Dyville and Quale for years and years of dedication to the youth of this area.
At the same time it appears YES is in great hands for years to come.
BEEN A BATTLE
While the show must go on, there’s another battle that has been taking place behind the scenes.
Dyville, who has been a large part of this community going on 40 years, it has been a health struggle of late.
He had departed Williston to make his home in New York, only to return here last September for a few weeks as he was having after effects from COVID-19 he contracted back in April of 2020.
Even though he had left Williston, his heart and a large number of good friends remained, while he continued to return for special events.
Dyville recalled he was still battling in June and July, but doctors out east were “swamped,” and “said honestly they didn’t have any answers for me.”
LISTENS TO MIKE
At the insistence of his good friend B. Michael Quale, “to come here and see a doctor here, I waited until September as I was doing a Zoom show (acting) in August,” said Dyville.
He got here, and the doctor said, “none of us know what to really do about after effects but they did order ultrasound, cat scans and MRI and in a matter of days, I was jaundice and diagnosed with a small cancerous tumor at head of pancreas.”
Dyville went on to tell us they began treatment by November.
In December, also a result of the disease, he developed Diabetes and never had any pre-conditions previously.
He recalled, “I got so out of control January 1, that I ended up in hospital 12 days.”
FEELS MUCH BETTER
We’re happy to report Dyville now feels 95 percent better than he did since last June.
Now that is some fantastic news to share.
We would have to say that is a drastic improvement.
In getting to this point Dyville said, “I have nothing but praise for my medical team, along with the Chemo and Radiation teams at CHI here in Williston.”
That sure does make folks in this area feel in good hands.
PROGNOSIS GOOD
“Thank you God and to all of you for your prayers,” said Dyville, as he discussed his future.
“While the tumor actually has not shrunk, the cancer is still in Stage 1 and no signs of any spread. I will monitor every two weeks and take some most expensive pancreatic enzymes.”
Right now there is no talk of possible surgery for at least two or three months. Dyville went on to say, “Dr. Lee wants me to continue improving and especially gain back some weight of the 55 pounds I lost, Yikes!”
If all goes well Dyville is looking at a return trip to New York at the end of August, for a week or two, but he must keep the régime with his team here through the fall.
Now feeling much better, Dyville concluded, “it has been a rough year of two involved Chemo sessions and five weeks of radiation.”
For a man who has given so much to Williston with his involvement dating back to Cardiac Capers, dance programs, the Miss North Dakota Pageant and now carrying on with YES, we say Thanks.
At the same time we send out Best Wishes for a full recovery!
Meanwhile, we encourage you to get out and support the YES production.
THINK MEDORA
While there’s plenty to do in Williston, we want to alert you of what is taking place in Medora, just a short drive to the south of us.
Another full season has unfolded and a number of new attractions await you and your family.
The famed pitchfork fondue and the musical are the mainstays of Medora, but there are plenty of other fun things to do while in town.
Don’t forget about the Theodore Roosevelt national park that is but a stones throw from the town of Medora.
With COVID-19 still causing a number of changes, you will want to be aware.
To learn more you can click on http://www.medora.com or call 1-800-MEDORA1 for details and reservations.
TWINS FALLING
Just about the time one thought the Minnesota Twins would be in contention the wheels fell off, and then some.
A number of key injuries cut the lineup card down to a guessing game for the manager.
With a number of key acquisitions it appeared the Twins would be atop the standings in the American League Central Division.
Not so.
Instead they have been holding down the bottom and sinking fast, almost out of contention before the Fourth of July.
Thus it makes for a long season for Twins fans.
It would take a miracle to claw out and back into a share of the lead.
This just means us hardcore fans will have to do our best to carry on, with football just around the corner.
Yes folks, the month of July means NFL camps will be opening and pre-season play knocking on our door.
For baseball, we can always look forward to next season.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.