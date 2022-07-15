Yellowstone River Beef in Williston is expanding its plant to keep up with increasing demand.
Yellowstone River Beef, a U.S. Department of Agriculture-inspected plant, processes beef from cattle purchased from ranches in North Dakota, Montana, and South Dakota and and ships it overseas to Asian and Middle East countries.
“We’re the largest exporter in North Dakota of beef. We’re not huge, but we do a fair amount,” said Trevor Abell, Yellowstone River Beef CEO.
Company owners Abell, Jamie Aqidius and Brandon Forseth opened the plant in July 2019 after purchasing it from Prairie Packing, a local beef processor that had been butchering cattle for local customers.
The Yellowstone River Beef expansion will total an additional 10,000 feet of processing space. The company’s project includes adding a flash freezer, each of which will hold five containers of 40,000 pounds.
The plant, which has about 20 full-time employees, hopes to increase that to at least 50 after the expansion is completed, Abell said.
The North Dakota Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Diversification and Development fund awarded Yellowstone River Beef $250,000 to expand the plant’s processing capacity and upgrade the building.
The ADD fund, administered by the North Dakota Department of Agriculture and the Bank of North Dakota, was created to support new or expanding value-added agricultural businesses, which have demonstrated financial feasibility, enhanced profitability for farmers and ranchers, created jobs and improved North Dakota’s economy, the department said. Projects that are eligible for ADD funding include commodity processing facilities, animal production facilities and food production and processing facilities.
The target date for completion of Yellowstone River Beef’s expansion project is this fall, Abell said.
Besides exporting beef, the company also sells locally raised beef and wagyu, its specialty, in a storefront in Williston and custom processes beef for local ranchers. Yellowstone River Beef pivoted from strictly an export business to selling locally when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020, Abell said.
“We were able to really do well in that gap of things being shut down,” he said.
Now, the company’s focus again is on exports, although it still maintains the storefront at Six East Dakota Parkway in Williston, where it sells beef in retail-sized packages.
Abell, an Oregon native, has 12 years of agricultural commodity export experience and is Yellowstone River Beef CEO. Aqidius handles finance and sales, and Smith does the marketing for the company.
“We were seeking a good place to grow our business. When this property came for sale, we decided to jump on it,” Abell said.
Yellowstone River Beef got an initial financial boost from the Williston City Commission on Aug. 13, 2019, which awarded the company a $72,000 grant from the Williston STAR Fund to purchase and renovate the former Prairie Packing business.
“North Dakota has been an excellent state to do business,” Abell said.