As long as Mother Nature is willing we remind you it’s time to sit back and enjoy some great music in Harmon Park.
That sound will be flowing from the Virgil Syverson Performance Center (VSPC) as the Tuesday night band concerts are under way.
Dr. Kyle Norris, who heads up the music program at Williston State College directs the Williston State College/City Band for your enjoyment.
Yes, you should know, the Tuesday concerts are free and open to the public.
We can also tell you the Korner Lions are selling hamburgers, brats and hot dogs once again, along with all that goes with them.
The food hits the grill starting at 6:30 p.m. and the music is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m.
Parks and rec generally sees to it the mosquitoes are kept in check, so all you have to do is bring your blankets and chairs, along with your appetite for some great food and music at the VSPC.
Hey, bring your friends and make it the thing to do this summer.
This word comes from Carol Jean Sandvik, who along with her husband Lowell have been long time members of the band.
BRIAN QVALE HOME
Finally great news from former Coyote Brian Qvale has reached our desk.
Brian tells us his professional basketball team won the championship this season while playing in Japan at the height of the COVID-19.
His team even battled through an earthquake, just to shake things up a bit.
Along with the team title his team set records for most consecutive wins, along with most games with scoring 100 points in a row.
He also noted, “I think we tied the record for most wins in a season with 55.”
In the playoffs his squad won the opener, lost out in game two at the very end, before winning game three by a large margin for all the marbles.
BACK TO JAPAN
Even though his teammates faced a number of obstacles, Brian has decided to return to Japan, for yet another year of hoops.
“I signed a contract with a new team in Japan for next season and it will be released at the end of June,” said Brian.
Meanwhile, having departed Japan the 2020 Olympic Games are slated to soon begin there real soon.
“I think the Olympics will work great,” added Qvale.
He went on to say, “Japan is very good at setting and following rules and they will have only Japanese fans and limit the number of fans to half capacity, which is what we were able to successfully do all season.”
Now back home with his family in Missoula, Montana Qvale looks forward to watching the Olympic Games with his family.
That family now includes his parents Carol and Sanford who have relocated to Missoula to become neighbors with their grandchildren.
Hey, that sounds like a pretty neat arrangement.
BRENT WAITS PACT
While we know the status of big brother, we can only tell you the last word we received was that Brent Qvale is awaiting signing his National Football League (NFL) contract.
After his first six seasons with the New York Jets as an offensive lineman the former Nebraska Cornhusker opted to sign with the Houston Texans last season.
With the NFL about to gear up and offensive lineman in high demand, you can bet the former Coyote will be back on a roster real soon.
You’ll be the first to know once we hear.
YOUR STATE FAIR
Make plans now to attend your state fair.
Yes folks, the North Dakota State Fair returns to life July 23-31.
But wait, you should know an opportunity to purchase a Mega Ride Pass is good only till Thursday (July 1).
If you want a deal you can pick up a pass for unlimited rides, covering nine days for $70.
Hey, they are also offering a season gate pass at a rate of $25 for adults and students, ages 7-12, for only $15.
Now how can you beat deals like that?
The state fair features top entertainment from country western to rock and roll acts on stages, along with bucking broncs and bulls in the rodeo arena.
One would have to say a little bit of something for one and all.
This is a great place to meet all your friends.
Visit http://www.ndstatefair.com for details.
YES ON STAGE
We told you in an earlier Scope column about the upcoming productions for Youth Education on Stage (YES).
Well folks, let this serve as a reminder that the latest production of YES is set for 6:30 p.m. curtain time Tuesday through Thursday (June 29 to July 1) at the Old Armory Theatre in downtown Williston.
This is a Jack Dyville original comedy entitled Prince Generou$ with a cast of 17 young actors, while a pre-show will feature some 40 actors.
We encourage you to take time out to venture over to the historic Old Armory Theatre and lend your applause.
We send a Scope Salute to all involved.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.