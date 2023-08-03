Williston youth reported as a runaway By James C. Falcon Williston Herald Aug 3, 2023 Aug 3, 2023 Updated 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dayton Ahoe, 16, of Williston, was reported as a runaway on July 30. Williston Police Department The Williston Police Department are looking for information on the whereabouts of a 16-year-old runaway from Williston.Dayton Ahoe was reported as a runaway to the police department on Sunday. He was last seen in Williston. Ahoe has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5'11 tall and weighs 175 pounds. The description of his clothing when he ran away is unknown. If you have information on Ahoe's location, call the Williston Police Department at 701-577-1212. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Anatomy Load comments See more e-editions Today's Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 5 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Head on collision claims lives of two Herman Named Interim Athletic Director for 2023-2024 Crash in Mountrail county ends in multiple charges City Commissioners vote to demolish nuisance home Williston PD announces arrests over last week Keybirds take second in state championship; Earn spot in regionals Five-year old Maylin Bell fights tumor Watford City man arrested on felony charges Sea Lion athletes compete on the national stage Heen walks off to extend Keybirds state run