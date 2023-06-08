Williston Parks and Rec (WPR) has a busy summer season ahead with plenty going on from resurfacing of tennis and basketball courts to breaking ground on a new outdoor pool.
In a recent WPR board meeting, they announced they had received a $55,000 Community Assistance Grant from Williams County which puts them even closer to resurfacing the courts at Davidson Park, which has a total cost of $200,000.
"That space is used often," said Emily O'Rear, WPR Public Relations and Marketing Specialist. "It's very important to get the resurfacing done."
That isn't the only thing happening in Williston, though.
Williston Water World, an outdoor pool project, is set to break ground this summer after an anonymous donor gifted WPR $1.5 million towards the project.
"We have an indoor pool at the ARC but the community wanted an outdoor pool as well," said O'Rear. "The old pool couldn't be reopened due to structural issues and they had to find a new place to build actually. That took awhile."
The Pool Action Committee has partnered with Williston Community Builders to get the project closer to reality.
On the Williston Community Builders website, it states they have reached close to $4 million in donations already.
Williston Water World will be located on a three acre plot that was donated by the City of Williston next to Cutting Field.
If you would like to help the Parks and Rec department reach that goal, they are accepting donations through sponsorships that will include logos, names and other options and range from $75,000 donations to $100 for the courts at Davidson Park and any questions can be directed to JoeB@wprd.us.