The Williston Military Affairs Committee is set to display the Monument to the Unknown, an obelisk monument, dedicated in 1919 to honor those unknown soldiers who were killed in action in WWI, at Williston Basin International Airport (XWA) on September 14, at 10 a.m.
“It was a special project for the Military Affairs Committee to remind everyone of the incredible respect and dedication our forefathers had for our military forces when they had the vision to create and place the nation’s first Monument to the Unknown, right here in Williston,” stated Military Affairs Committee Board Member Steve Slocum.
The monument will be displayed in the baggage claim area of XWA alongside other displays that have cultural and historical ties to the region. The Monument to the Unknown display will have the monument itself along with pictures of the re-dedication of the monument, which took place on May 31, 2022, and included an active-duty Sentinel, SGT Troy Leister, from the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, who laid a wreath at the foot of the monument. North Dakota U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer delivered the keynote address at the event, emphasizing the importance of honoring all U.S. military forces and their sacrifices.
“As a combat veteran, the Monument to the Unknown is a powerful symbol of the sacrifices made by our military forces and serves as a reminder of the dedication to their service and sacrifice. By displaying this monument, we are paying tribute to the brave men and women who have served our nation, and it is a reminder to all of us of the importance of honoring their sacrifices,” said Military Affairs Committee President Brandon Delvo.
The wooden replica of the monument symbolizes the historical significance and shared purpose with the Tomb of the Unknown Solider at Arlington National Cemetery. The Williston Military Affairs Committee takes great pride in displaying this monument to the public and hopes that it serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by our military forces.
The new replica monument, made of steel, now stands in Veterans Plaza in Riverview Cemetery, in its original location.
