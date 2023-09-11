The Williston Military Affairs Committee is set to display the Monument to the Unknown, an obelisk monument, dedicated in 1919 to honor those unknown soldiers who were killed in action in WWI, at Williston Basin International Airport (XWA) on September 14, at 10 a.m.

“It was a special project for the Military Affairs Committee to remind everyone of the incredible respect and dedication our forefathers had for our military forces when they had the vision to create and place the nation’s first Monument to the Unknown, right here in Williston,” stated Military Affairs Committee Board Member Steve Slocum.



