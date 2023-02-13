featured Williston Herald has a new phone number Feb 13, 2023 Feb 13, 2023 Updated 17 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Williston Herald has a new main phone number : 701-291-3455. We are working on getting this phone number updated on all social media, our website and in our newspaper. Thank you! Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Internet Telephony Load comments Most Popular WHS put 100 points on the board against Mandan Bobas burst on the Bakken scene 65 years of ND wrestling all started in Williston Williston man sentenced to a year in prison after threatening VA doctor Athlete of the Week: Malaki Sik Another Sea Lion will compete in Florida Competition was heated at the Ray chili cookoff Williston dance studio recognized for excellence in Bismarck The new kid on the block Williston school superintendent clarifies details of state audit report