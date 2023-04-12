The Williston Downtowners Association has announced its event series for 2023.
At its annual meeting Feb. 17, the WDA reviewed the events of 2022, including Summer Nights on Main, Art and Wine Walk, Crazy Days, Main Street Market, Trail of Treats and the Holiday Stroll. The WDA highlighted the high attendance rates from both businesses and the public and would like to thank the Williston community for its continued support.
Here is a tentative schedule for 2023, with more dates and information to follow.
June 1: Art and Wine Walk
June: Crazy Days
Thursdays June 29 to Aug. 24: Summer Nights on Main
July-October: Main Street Market
September: Brewfest
Oct. 31: Trail of Treats
Nov. 25: Small Business Saturday
Dec. 8: Holiday Stroll
The WDA also announced that the following community members will serve on the Board of Directors for 2023:
Bre Staal, president; Charles Wilder, vice president; Kaitlyn Heupel, treasurer/secretary; Debbie Richter; Kari Hauge; Amy Krueger; Leticia Kirkwood; Angela Skogen; Rochelle Villa; Lacey Dixon; and Leah Windnagle.
The WDA also introduced Jennifer “Jenny” Neil as their new Event Coordinator. Neil has resided in Williston since 2018 and is an alumna of Williston High School and Williston State College. She is earning her Bachelor’s Degrees in Marketing and Communication online through the University of North Dakota. Neil says she is excited to take on this role and work with the community to foster the spirit of the Williston Downtowners Association.