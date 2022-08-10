WABA roof project

Keaton Mack and Chris Mack (on roof) working on Syverson's roof 

 Marianne Young | Williston Herald

After a two-year long planning process by the Western Area Builders Association (WABA), 96-year-old veteran- Dereld Syverson of Williston- is on his way to having a new roof, siding, and a garage door. This project came about after the city of Williston condemned his home due to unsafe conditions and Syverson had no means to make the required fixes.

“We decided to just pick a day and do it,” said Tom Freeman, WABA member.



