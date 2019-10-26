It was a blustery, windy morning on Saturday, Oct. 26 in Minot as the Williston Coyotes looked to defend their 2018 Class A state cross country championship.
Unfortunately for the Williston faithful who made the trip, the Coyotes finished as runners up to the Bismarck Century Patriots. While Century registered a team score of 51, Williston came in with a score of 91.
Like Century, Williston had two runners finish within the top 10. Standout performer and senior Micade Shumway was the fastest Coyote, as he took fifth place overall with a time of 15:59.56. Meanwhile, freshman Fynn Krenz was not far behind, taking sixth place (16:05.73).
As for the Williston girls varsity team, the came in ninth place with an overall team score of 283. Sophomore Eleni Lovgren posted the fastest individual time among the Coyote runners, as she notched a fifth place finish (18:42.81). Sierra Watterud was the next fastest Coyote, coming in at 31st place overall (20:00.98).
In Class B action, Jeremiah Crosby was the fastest runner from Williston Trinity Christian Schools, clocking in at 22:31.95 as WTCS placed 46th overall.