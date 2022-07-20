Gene_Lyons_Mug

In the immortal words of Yogi Berra, "It's tough to make predictions, especially about the future." Even so, I'm willing to go on record as saying people predicting an impending civil war or the imminent breakup of the United States are quite mistaken.

For all the turmoil and bad feeling abroad in the land, not to mention on the internet, the things that bind Americans together as a people are far stronger than the things that divide us. Which is the main reason I believe that a partisan Supreme Court's efforts to impose what amounts to a "tyranny of the minority" upon on the nation as a whole are destined to fail.



