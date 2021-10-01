WHS king, queen named; football loses to St. Mary's Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Oct 1, 2021 Oct 1, 2021 Updated 26 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week 1 of 2 The 2021 Williston homecoming king and queen are Kallen Clouse and Emma Solberg. Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald The Coyotes celebrate after getting a touchdown during the Oct. 1 homecoming game against St. Mary's. Williston lost 41-13. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Williston High School announced the 2021 homecoming king and queen during the Homecoming halftime Oct. 1.The king and queen are Kallen Clouse and Emma Solberg. Williston hosted Bismarck St. Mary's Friday night and lost 41-13. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 22 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Williston Basin International Airport adding additional flights due to passenger demand Police investigating threat at WHS Couple accused of neglecting, not feeding newborn Whiting closes on more Bakken acres in Mountrail County After originally being found not competent to stand trial, man sentenced to 5 years in 2018 rape case Truck Reliever Route checks off environmental study box, construction set to begin 2025 Police ask for help finding 14-year-old boy Williston resident Larry Dokken inducted into NDPC Hall of Fame Alexander's Haugen Ranch chosen as NDSA Rancher of the Year Oil prices rising on tight supply Sign up for our email newsletters