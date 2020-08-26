The Williston High School boys soccer team lost to Bismarck 12-0 on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at Legends Field.
However, despite the loss the team had several highlights, with several players standing out.
- 20 minutes into the first match, Pablo Palacios got the ball to the right of the goal, near the top of the 18 yard box, and fired a shot off that went to the right of the goal. His opportunity was one of the better chances Williston had in the game.
- With two-and-a-half minutes left in the first half, Williston junior Isaac Ballard got the ball in the middle of the field, 25 yards out from the goal. He played the ball through the Bismarck defense, and sophomore Dante Leguizamon got a shot off that went over the goal. Lequizamon’s opportunity highlighted the good play the Coyotes had in the middle of the field amongst their attacking players.
- Leguizamon had Williston’s other great opportunity in the game, this time coming in the second half. With 34:15 left Leguizamon got a shot on goal, but Bismarck’s keeper made the save.
The Coyotes hope to turn their record around on Saturday when they face Bismarck Century at home.