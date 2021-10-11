The Williston High School cross country teams have achieved something amazing.

Both the boys and girls team are this year’s WDA champions.

They took their respective title after racing against all WDA teams during the WDA Championships on Saturday, Oct. 9 in Dickinson.

But that’s not all

The Lady Coyotes had six runners finish in the top 20 en route to defending their conference title, according to the WDA.

The Coyote boys also showed their depth and talent and had five of their own in the top 20 to earn the team’s second conference title in three seasons.

But that’s not all

Williston’s Ivan Askim was the first-place individual finisher for the boys race, and Williston’s Eleni Lovgren was the second-place individual finisher for the girls race.

Lovgren was also named the West Region Senior Athlete of the Year.

But that’s not all

The six Lady Coyotes and five Coyotes earned All-WDA honors for placing in the top 20 at the race.

And, Shane Wahlstrom, the boys head coach, and Chase Gregory, the girls head coach, were named the WDA coaches of the year.

It was a true Williston sweep, with the Coyotes putting together one hell of a performance.

