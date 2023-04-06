ND Outdoors (copy)

The funding includes $22.17 million for maintenance and upgrades to the Mni Wiconi pipeline that brings water from the Missouri River to cities, rural users and tribes.

 Mike Peluso

The Biden administration will send $585 million to water projects in North Dakota, Montana and nine other Western states, Interior Department officials said Wednesday.

The funding, provided in the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law, will go toward 83 projects in North Dakota, Montana, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, California, and Washington. The law provided $8.3 billion for water infrastructure projects over five years.



Tags

Load comments