North Dakota’s feed transportation assistance program disburses funds
BISMARCK – North Dakota Department of Agriculture’s Emergency Feed Transportation Assistance Program disbursed funds on Friday to eligible producers for a portion of feed transportation expenses incurred between Sept. 30, 2019, and Feb. 20, 2020.
The program had 116 approved applicants and disbursed $250,000.
Soybean growers have new tool for weeds
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced registration of isoxaflutole for genetically engineered soybeans for specific counties in specific states including North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Montana.
EPA reviewed relevant data and conducted detailed human health and ecological assessments in deciding to register the use of isoxaflutole on soybeans genetically engineered to resist the herbicidal effects of isoxaflutole. In addition to the risk assessments, EPA also requested public comment on the proposed registration decision. Based on this analysis and careful consideration of public input, EPA concluded that the application of isoxaflutole on genetically engineered soybeans with certain use conditions could be done in an environmentally-protective manner in certain parts of the country.
“We’ve heard from farmers across the country about the importance of having new means available to combat economically-damaging weeds,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for the Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Alexandra Dapolito Dunn. “We listened and believe this action balances the need to provide growers with the products necessary to continue to provide Americans with a safe and abundant food supply while ensuring our country’s endangered species are protected.”
Ag Innovation input sought
Now more than ever bold and transformative innovation will be needed to meet future demands for agricultural products, while working through national emergencies, price volatilities and potential trade wars.
It is for that reason Agriculture Secretary Sony Perdue says he is seeking public comments on the most important innovation opportunities to be addressed in the near and long term. That input will be used to identify broad themes to inform research and innovation efforts in the Department, the broader public sector and the private sector.
“Even during this uncertain time, we recognize our work at USDA is twofold: to meet the immediate needs of our customers in this national health emergency and to support American agriculture in the face of future demands. To do this, we are taking a page from our farmers’ playbook to remain resilient and to keep an eye to the horizon,” said Deputy Secretary Stephen Censky. “We know now, more than ever, it is important to double down on innovation in order to support farmers, ranchers, and producers as they work to increase productivity while conserving our natural resource base. Although current dynamics have shifted, our focus remains on positioning American agriculture to be a part of the solution to future demands.”
USDA is currently accepting public comments and written stakeholder input through a public notice in the Federal register, posted online at https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2020-04-01/pdf/2020-06825.pdf, through August 1, 2020 following its publication in the Federal Register.
Respondents are asked to identify transformational innovation opportunities for the next era of agriculture productivity and environmental conservation and propose approaches to these opportunities with an eye to the public and private sector research needed to support them. Input from the agricultural and scientific community will help inform research goals with the intent of aligning applications and technologies to best address the goals of the Agriculture Innovation Agenda for the next 10 to 30 years.
Based on stakeholder input from the RFI, USDA will develop a comprehensive U.S. agriculture innovation strategy that it intends to release by the end of this year.