This past week was about as crazy as they get. When I think it can't get any crazier, somebody hears me and makes it crazier just for me.
One morning I had to go across town to get some office supplies and other things. I try to ensure that when I go, it's for several things, not just one.
The traffic was somewhat crazy. Everybody was driving as though trying to escape some danger behind them. I don't like it when the traffic gets like this. I'm not sure why people drive the way they drive.
I must say, one of the craziest drivers seemed to be somewhat religious. He stuck his hand out the window and pointed toward heaven. Unfortunately, he got the wrong finger. It's the thought that counts.
Hearing a roaring noise behind me; I looked in my rearview mirror and saw a little red convertible zooming up past me, and behind the steering wheel was an older man looking like my grandfather. He had the biggest smile as he was roared past me. I guess he was living out his teenage years before he died, which could be soon.
Then there was a motorcycle zinging in and out and crossing the double line several times, and he whizzed by me, laughing like he was having the time of his life.
Carefully driving home to avoid getting hit, I began to think about this. Where do these people get their driver's licenses? Perhaps it's an online service, and they don't have to take any driving test. So I would like to get a hold of the person that gave them a driver's license, and shake my finger in his face.
Then I asked myself, who in the world sold a vehicle to these people?
Before I got home, I passed an accident along the way. I guess people don't know that there's a consequence in driving like an idiot. So again, where do idiots get driver's licenses?
The fact that I got home without any accident was a real blessing.
I was frustrated with all the nonsense on the highways. I come from Pennsylvania, and the most traffic is horse and buggy. So what would it be like if all vehicles, both gas and electric, were banned in our country and everybody had to drive a horse and buggy?
It ain't ever going to happen, but it was at least worth thinking about, as nervous as I felt at the time.
I finally arrived home, parked my vehicle, and went inside. The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage met me as I walked in and said, "What happened? You look terrible."
Well, I did look in the mirror that morning, so I did look terrible, but that wasn't what she meant.
I told her about all the crazy drivers I had to deal with driving across town.
"Who," I said to her most frantically, "gave these people a driver’s license?"
She looked at me sympathetically and smiled.
Then I said, "Who in the world sold them a vehicle thinking they could drive?"
She knew I was frustrated and tense with all of this nonsense on the road.
It wasn't anything new, but sometimes things have a way of building up.
I went into the living room, sat in my easy chair, and decided to watch a little TV to calm my nerves. I'm not sure what I was watching; I just wanted to take some time and unwind from the crazy day I had.
Then, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage brought me a nice hot cup of coffee.
"Here," she said. "Maybe this will calm you down a little."
I smiled and thanked her because nothing calms me down like a nice hot cup of coffee. Whoever invented coffee should get a Nobel Peace Prize.
I took one sip, and I could feel my nerves starting to unravel. How I love a cup of coffee!
Then, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage did something unexpected. She came in and brought me some cookies.
"Here, these cookies may help you calm down a little more."
She handed me not one but two cookies. This was something that had never happened in my life before.
I sat in my chair, sipped some more coffee, and then gently smelled those cookies. That morning my wife was making cookies for somebody, so the kitchen was full of the cookie aroma. Walking in, I was so stressed that I did not smell those cookies.
The aroma of that cookie seemed to fill me with good vibes, like it was 1969.
I took one bite and began slowly and delicately munching on that cookie. Nothing so wonderful in all the world as a freshly baked cookie. So I leaned back, closed my eyes, and enjoyed that cookie.
In no time, the first cookie was gone. Then I picked up the second cookie, looked at it with admiration, and began nibbling it.
As I was chewing that cookie, I thought to myself, what would life be without cookies?
In a rather relaxed mode, I remembered what the apostle Paul said. “The Lord give mercy unto the house of Onesiphorus; for he oft refreshed me, and was not ashamed of my chain” (2 Timothy 1:16).
It’s amazing how God sends people into our lives to refresh us when we seem to be under some kind of stress.
