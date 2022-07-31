Well Child visits key to healthy children

Well Child visits key to healthy children.

 Provided by Trinity Health

Parents often wish their children came with instruction manuals. These detailed manuals would include information such as: “This child will eat these foods, is allergic to this, will break their arm at age five, doesn’t like this or that.” While these manuals unfortunately don’t exist, a child's pediatrician is probably the next best resource.

Because childhood is a time of rapid growth and change, it’s important to have your child seen by a pediatrician on a regular basis, even when they’re healthy. Well child visits are a time when parents can check up on their child’s health and make sure they’re growing and developing normally. Well child visits usually start a few days after children are born and should continue until they turn 18.



