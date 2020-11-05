The Watford City volleyball team has made it to the Western Dakota Association Class A Volleyball Tournament after sweeping Dickinson at home in a Nov. 5 play-in match.
The first set was the toughest for the Lady Wolves, but after overcoming a slow start to the game and ultimately finding their groove on the court, they went on to win all three sets—25-21, 25-16 and 25-15.
In the first set, Dickinson started off strong by taking the lead early on. But the Lady Midgets' lead wasn't long lived and wasn't by much.
Every time Dickinson gained a small lead the Lady Wolves would catch up by force and tied the score about three times, inching closer to that 25-point mark.
And around the time the score was tied at 19-19, Watford City was finally able to crack Dickinson by finding a strategy and sticking with it for the remainder of the set.
Their strategy? The Lady Wolves got faster on the court and more concise with their hits and serves and were able to trip up Dickinson, often times forcing errors.
That's what happened toward the end of the first set.
Watford City led Dickinson 24-21 and in the final volley before the win, the Lady Wolves hit the ball in good spots that constantly made the Lady Midgets run all over the court to hit it or dive on the floor to save it.
Then, Watford City got the final point to win after Dickinson hit the ball out.
Although Dickinson was able to get two points after two errors from Watford City, the errors the Lady Wolves made were not forced by Dickinson.
The last two sets were a breeze for Watford City. The team improved on their serve-receive and passing and continued to maintain a faster pace than Dickinson.
Overall, the Lady Wolves had 30 kills, 29 assists, 47 digs, six blocks and five service aces in Thursday's game.
Madison Spacher had the most kills with 11, Riley Faller had 22 assists, the most in the game, Kyley Barnett led the team in digs with 13, Ashley Holen and Spacher had the most blocks with two each and Laney Hartel had the most aces finishing with three.
Other leaders in the game included Emma Mogen, Jessica Mogen and Jeanine Miller.
Thursday night's game was reported on by watching the live-stream on YouTube.
And, this is the second win for Watford City this week.
On Tuesday, Nov. 3, the Lady Wolves defeated Williston at Williston High School 3-0.
They won the first set 25-13, the second set 27-25 and the third set 25-16.
Additionally, the Lady Wolves walked away with 30 kills, 30 assists, 48 digs, six blocks and 11 aces.
Now, Watford City will face Bismarck Century High School at Century in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Nov. 10.
Century is the No. 1 seed in Class A volleyball.