The Williston Vector Control District is tentatively scheduled to conduct a ground adulticide treatment for Williston spray blocks 3, 4, 5 and 8 on Saturday, July 9. Treatment will take place near sunset, weather and conditions permitting. Citizens are reminded to please stay at least 300 feet back from Vector Control vehicles while they are fogging.
For more information and a map of the WVCD Spray Blocks, please refer to the Spray Notices webpage: https://www.williamsnd.com/spray-notices/. We also have created a Treatment Calendar to show a visual of all planned treatment dates: https://www.williamsnd.com/adulticide-treatment-calendar/. The Treatment Calendar is provided as a complement to the public awareness Spray Notices issued by Williston Vector Control. The calendar will be updated to reflect actual treatment dates once they are determined.
Williston Vector Control uses Zenivex E20 for adult mosquito control treatments (adulticides), which contains the active ingredient Etofenprox. Zenivex E20 is a product approved for use in residential areas by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
To avoid mosquito bites, citizens are advised to take extra precautions when spending time outdoors during the hours of dusk to dawn during the summer months. Wearing long sleeve tight knit shirts and long pants, limiting time outdoors during these times, and using a mosquito repellent such as DEET, Picardin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus are good actions to take to prevent bites. Citizens can help prevent mosquito re-population by eliminating standing water on their property.