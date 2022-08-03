QuickBooks is a popular accounting software that offers free accounts to its users. While many individuals and organizations use QuickBooks to track their finances, cybercriminals have been using it to run a “business” of their own. In a new scam, cybercriminals create a free QuickBooks account and use the associated email address to send you malicious emails.
To start, cybercriminals send you a phishing email that appears to be an invoice from a reputable organization, such as Norton or Microsoft. The email includes a phone number and directs you to call if the invoice seems suspicious. If you call the phone number, you’ll be asked to confirm your credit card information to cancel the fake transaction. Unfortunately, if you share this information, the cybercriminals can use it to make their own purchases.
To protect yourself from this malicious scam, follow the tips below:
Never call a phone number provided in a suspicious email. Instead, visit the organization’s official website to find their contact information.
If you’re asked to verify payment information over the phone, ask the caller to tell you what they have on file. If they decline, only provide the last four digits of your payment card number.
Cybercriminals can use fake invoices to alarm you and trick you into clicking impulsively. Always think before you click!