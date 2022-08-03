Con artists try to use Quickbooks to make a quick buck

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

QuickBooks is a popular accounting software that offers free accounts to its users. While many individuals and organizations use QuickBooks to track their finances, cybercriminals have been using it to run a “business” of their own. In a new scam, cybercriminals create a free QuickBooks account and use the associated email address to send you malicious emails.

To start, cybercriminals send you a phishing email that appears to be an invoice from a reputable organization, such as Norton or Microsoft. The email includes a phone number and directs you to call if the invoice seems suspicious. If you call the phone number, you’ll be asked to confirm your credit card information to cancel the fake transaction. Unfortunately, if you share this information, the cybercriminals can use it to make their own purchases.



Tags

Load comments