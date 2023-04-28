UMary shotgun sports program mascot

BISMARCK — The University of Mary announced shotgun sports as its new, 20th Marauders sports program that both men and women can compete in starting this fall.

The co-ed sport allows scholar-athletes to compete in a sport that is growing regionally and nationally among higher education institutions, according to a Mary press release. The sport already includes intercollegiate programs throughout North Dakota and the Upper Midwest.



