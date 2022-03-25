A University of North Dakota track and field athlete received the Summit League Indoor Athlete of the Year award for this season.
Elise Ulseth, a native of Kristiansund, Norway, made school history during the indoor season, propelling herself to the award she received on Friday, March 25.
For starters, Ulseth is the first Fighting Hawk to receive the athlete of the year honors since UND has joined the Summit League, according to a press release from UND athletics.
On top of that, though, she also set a school record in the pentathlon at the conference indoor championships. Ulseth won the pentathlon title, and in the process, she set a school record of 4,080 points in the event.
That point total marks the first time a Fighting Hawk ever eclipsed the 4,000-point mark in the event, and she gained Indoor All-Summit League honors with the finish, according to the press release.
Ulseth’s point total not only gave her prominence in UND history, but her 4,080 points was good enough for the 21st best mark in the nation.
On her way to the pentathlon crown, Ulseth won there of the five pentathlon events, finishing second in the shot put and 800 meters race.
In the second pentathlon event of the meet, Ulseth set a new school record in the high jump with a clearance of 5-9 1/4 (1.76m). Ulseth garnered a personal best in the shot put with a throw of 37-2 1/2 (11.34m), according to the press release.
Ulseth broke the school record for the first time in the pentathlon, winning the event title at the UND Open with 4,029 points.
At the UND Open, she broke the school record in the long jump with a leap of 19-3 1/4 (5.87m) and ran the second-fastest time in school history in the 60-meter hurdles in a time of 8.64, according to the press release.
With such a great indoor season behind her, Ulseth is already on her way to putting together a great outdoor season as well.
She set three new program records at a meet last week, breaking the records for the javelin throw (165-0, 50.29m), 100 meter hurdles (13.91) and the long jump (19-8 3/4, 6.01m), according to the press release.