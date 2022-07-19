Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

As Williston Vector Control Director (WVCD) Levi Zahn announced during the Board of Williams County Commissioners meeting this morning, the WVCD has been notified by the Youngstown Air Reserve Station, 910th Airlift Wing, that they will be coming to Williston in August. Logistical hurdles have been surmounted and they are tentatively scheduled, weather and conditions permitting, to conduct an aerial adulticide treatment one evening during the week of August 8th. Exact spray blocks will be determined prior to the treatment date.

The U.S. Air Force Reserve (USAFR) will be using a different chemical than Vector Control typically uses, called Imperium. Imperium is an EPA-registered adulticide applied by using Ultra-Low Volume (ULV) sprayers on appropriate aircraft to target adult mosquitoes. The active ingredient is Deltamethrin and is similar to the adulticide that Vector Control currently uses (Zenivex E20).



Tags

Load comments