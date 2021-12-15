Two Williams County projects have made the slate of recommendations for the state’s first round of Clean Sustainable Energy authority grants.
Wellspring Hydro and Cerilon GTL both finished a day-long review process as an “A-plus” project and were highlighted as projects that meet CSEA’s mission of game-changing technology for the energy sector of the future.
“The merits of (Wellspring Hydro’s project) truly goes down to the heart of what we’re trying to do with this clean sustainable energy,” Authority member Kathy Neset said. “We’re taking technology, we’re taking new technology, applying it here to a situation in the Williston Basin and I applaud the company and I think the Authority is doing the right thing by supporting them with this grant.”
Neset is one of two representing the Oil and Gas Research Council appointed to serve as a member of CSEA.
Wellspring Hydro had asked for a $1.1 million grant, and the Authority recommended they receive $1 million.
Cerilon GTL, meanwhile, had asked for a $10 million grant and a XX$50 million loan. The Authority’s recommendation for that was a $7 million grant and a $40 million loan.
Cerilon GTL was also touted as a game changer, with the potential to raise the “glass ceiling” for downstream products in the Bakken. It will also help with flared gas by consuming as much as 8 percent of the state’s gas production on initial startup, which will in turn help lower the state’s carbon dioxide emissions by 23 percent.
The plant expects to have 70 long-term jobs once constructed, and will support about 1,000 jobs during construction.
“I agree that this is a game changer and that this brings an opportunity to the state of North Dakota that doe snot come along often,” Neset said. “This is a special opportunity. I think it meets the criteria of this authority and I support it.”
One of the biggest awards recommended was to Bakken Energy for a $10 million grant from the $20 million available for hydrogen projects and an $80 million loan.
There was one dissenting vote, from Christopher Friez, who is one of two representatives of the Lignite Council serving on the CSEA.
Friez said the project may have merits and solve some problems for North Dakota.
“But when I read the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority Statute and look at the intent of what that is for and look at the timing and the number of unanswered questions that the project brings up, I personally just don’t think it fits the purpose,” he said. “It might at some point, but just not today.”
The comments echoed concerns in a letter coal counties McClean, Mercer, and Oliver counties sent to Gov. Doug Burgum, questioning the merits of converting the Great Plains Synfuels plant into a hydrogen hub, and calling it a mostly speculative venture.
"Bakken Energy’s pending application to the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority contemplates state financial support to fund speculative hydrogen as a fuel venture with the conversion of an existing business and its associated economic beneficiaries, in effect competing against the state dollars being spent to promote and secure our lignite industry," the letter states. "We believe state dollars should only be used to expand our energy resources, not substitute one energy resource for another, especially when there exist numerous questions whether hydrogen can ever be used as a viable fuel."
The synfuels plant is presently converting lignite into natural gas and other commercial products. As a hydrogen hub, however, the plant would instead take natural gas produced in the Bakken and use it to make “blue” hydrogen. Carbon dioxide would also be captured on site and sequestered, so that the fuel produced is as low-carbon as so-called “green” hydrogen.
Mitsubishi Power Americas has said it intends to build a hydrogen network across North America to move hydrogen as a low-carbon fuel suitable for things like airplanes and other large energy consumers that cannot get by on renewable sources.
Dakota Gasification Company owns the Synfuels Plant, and has previously said the plant is no longer economically viable. It will cease to operate without a viable alternative, company officials told the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority.
That uncertain future is what persuaded Al Christianson, one of two representatives for the Renewable Energy Council, to vote yes for Bakken Energy’s application, even though he echoed concerns about using state money to change fuel sources.
Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford pointed out that the $10 million grant for the hydrogen hub will be coming from the $20 million specifically designated by the legislature for hydrogen projects. It won’t take away from other projects requesting grant funds.
“The loan request is continent upon the purchase agreement with Bain Electric,” he added.
Ultimately the vote was 7 to 1 in favor of recommending Bakken Energy’s $10 million grant and $80 million loan.
Other recommendations CSEA made for the Industrial Commission included a $3 million grant for MidWest Ag’s ethanol carbon sequestration project and $7 million for the front-end engineering for the Coal Creek project as proposed by the Energy and Environmental Research Center. A $15 million loan was recommended for Valence Natural Gas Solutions for expansion of a mobile flare gas capture and fueling platform. The Authority declined to fund a proposal from Marathon Oil for vapor recovery units, saying that while it is a good project, it falls outside the CSEA mission.
That leaves $7 million in funds for general carbon reduction projects, $10 million for hydrogen projects, and $115 million for loans left in the CSEA kitty for this grant round.
The recommended projects will go next to the North Dakota Industrial Commission for the final determination on grant and loan funding recommendations. That body is to meet next on Dec. 20.