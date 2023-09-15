Williston Trinity's Abigail Bogers jumps to block a move by Trenton's Kenadi Houle during a game between the Williston Trinity Crusaders and the Trenton Tigers Thursday evening. Trenton would sweep the game 3-0.
The Trenton Tigers volleyball team arrived on a bus and left on a boom following their 3-0 victory against Williston Trinity Crusaders Thursday evening.
In the first set, which ended in a close 25-23, started off with the Crusaders taking the lead. However, the score was soon tied at 8-8 by the Tigers, who then led the Crusaders by several points. There was a turning point in the set, however, as the Crusaders gained control. With the game tied 18-18 -- and then 19-19, 20-20 and 21-21 -- the set could have been anyone's.
With an excitement usually reserved for the last set, rather than the first set, fans from both teams were jubilantly and fanatically cheering for their team. It only intensified with each win, such as what the Tigers did in that first set with their narrow win.
The second time around, the score was tied up early on in the game, but after breaking the 7-7 tie, the Tigers took their momentum and ran with it. The Trenton girls scored several patches of runs, punctuated by the occasional point from the Crusaders, giving the Tigers a berth of several points, continuing to the end of the set, with Trenton taking it 25-12.
While the Crusaders took an early lead in the third set, the Tigers quickly redeemed themselves, again gaining a single-digit lead, keeping the Crusaders at arm's length. It looked as though the Crusaders could gain the upper hand as they scored a collection of points, nearing -- yet in the horizon -- of the Tigers, but Trenton's Kenadi Houle ended the set, as well as the game, with a kill for the 25th point.
The Tigers play next with another game on the road, this time against Powers Lake-Burke Central on Tuesday, before hosting Parshall on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Crusaders will host New Town on Tuesday and then travel to play Lewis & Clark North Shore-Plaza on Thursday.