The Trenton Tigers came into the girls Class B semi-final matchup against the Grafton Spoilers at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks with an overall record of 25-0 and their first semi-final matchup since 1982. The Spoilers came into the game on a six-game winning streak sitting at a 22-3 record. That six-game winning streak for Grafton increased to seven in part because of lights out shooting from three, giving them a 59-46 victory.
Grafton won the tip to begin the game as freshman Walker Demers, who stands at 6’3, went up against 5’7 senior for the Tigers, Kaity Hove. Demers used her tall frame down low to get the first four points for her team and take a quick 4-0 lead. On the next couple of possessions for the Spoilers, junior Cassie Sieben and her twin sister Carlee Sieben hit back to back three-pointers beginning the game on a 10-0 run. Hove finally got the Tigers on the board late in the first quarter with her first bucket of the game. That’s all the Tigers would muster in the first, as they shot one of 14 in the quarter. At the end of the first, Grafton had a 12-2 advantage.
Trenton opened the second quarter with the ball, and Hove was able to quickly find junior Alyssa St. Pierre for a quick two. However, that advantage Grafton only increased early in the second as Cassie Sieben scored the next five points for her team, followed by a two-pointer by sophomore Cassie Erickson and junior Anna Carignan hitting one of two from the free-throw line. That led to a 20-4 lead for the Spoilers. On the next possession, Hove halted the 8-0 run by Grafton, getting to the line and draining one of two. Hove got a turnover, resulting in a fast break and a layup along with a foul. St. Pierre capped off the 7-0 run by the Tigers with a three-point basket after the successful and-one attempt by Hove. All of a sudden, the Tigers were only down by single digits 20-11. Any momentum that the Tigers had was spoiled as Grafton followed that 7-0 run by the Tigers with a 7-0 run of their own and ultimately a 10-4 run in the final two minutes to give the Spoilers a 15-point lead of 30-15 at halftime.
Trenton again opened with the ball in the second half, and on the very first possession, Hove found sophomore Jacee Turcotte on a great backdoor cut for two-points. Hove followed that up a by getting to the line with 6:46 remaining in the third and draining both free-throws. That quick 4-0 run by the Tigers was stopped by Grafton’s Reagan Hanson, who drained a three-pointer, which at that point was the fifth three-point basket made by the Spoilers of the game. It was now 33-19. Trenton would again go on a mini 6-0 run with a pair of baskets by St. Pierre and junior Raquel Archer before senior Kella Norby found herself at the line, draining both of her free-throws. The Tigers got within eight near the end of the third quarter with a score of 37-29, ultimately outscoring the Spoilers in the third 17-13, but a pair of back to back banked three-pointed shots by Carignan and Carlee Sieben at the buzzer gave them a 43-32 lead heading into the final frame.
Hove got the first four points to go in the fourth for either team, bringing the Tigers within six, the closest they had been since early in the first quarter. Though, that’s as close as the Tigers got, as the red-hot offense by the Spoilers continued, rounding out the game on a 16-9 run and a 13-point victory, ending Trenton’s perfect season.