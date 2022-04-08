The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT), in partnership with the NDSU-Upper Great Plains Transportation Institute (UGPTI), has launched a website and application form for townships to apply to the Township Transportation Funding Program. The 2021 ND Legislature directed the NDDOT, through HB 1015 Section 13 Paragraph 2, to seek at least $10 million dollars in federal funds to match an equal amount of state dollars for township transportation projects. Depending on obtained matching grants, up to $20 million dollars could be available through the program. State funds are released as matching grants are secured. The program has a 06/30/2023 funding end date. Funding beyond that date is not guaranteed.
NDDOT is soliciting applications for these funds through the webpage, and the application form must be completed online in its entirety. Each application must also include an area map showing the location of the project. Townships do NOT have a matching funds requirement for the federal grants. However, NDDOT and UGPTI are working to establish the extent of the funding needs for township transportation projects. The application asks for “amount of local funds contributed”. This information is not a factor in approval of individual projects, yet it will be valuable in establishing the township needs in reporting back to the ND Legislature.
Each project must be applied for separately. Projects that involve multiple TYPES of projects can explain that fact in the project narrative. For example, a project may resurface a stretch of road, as well as take care of drainage issues.
If a project has or potentially has other partners involved, please identify that information in the project narrative toward the end of the application, including multi-jurisdictional partners (two townships) or private partners.
Townships are encouraged to submit projects regardless of funding amounts requested, whether the project meets the initial project priorities, or the township anticipates approval.
Applications are due by May 31, 2022, at 5 p.m. All applications should be submitted electronically through the NDDOT website Applications will be reviewed and processed by NDSU-UGPTI. For technical assistance, please call Kenneth Steiner at 701-318-6320 or email at kenneth.steiner@ndsu.edu