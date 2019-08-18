Today's thought for Aug. 18 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save “Don’t worry about polls, but if you do, don’t admit it.”— Rosalynn Carter Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments Unlimited article access, anytime, from anywhere, on any device. Only $1.49/week Subscribe Today! Williston Herald Subscribers: Digital Access is included with your subscription. Click Here to Activate. *Subscriptions Billed Monthly • Limited Time Offer More inside