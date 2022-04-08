Today is the 114th day of 2022 and the 36th day of spring.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1898, Spain declared war on the United States.
In 1916, the Irish Republican Brotherhood began the Easter Rising in Dublin, Ireland, seizing several key locations and proclaiming Irish independence.
In 1980, the United States launched Operation Eagle Claw, an unsuccessful attempt to free American hostages in Iran that resulted in the deaths of eight U.S. servicemen.
In 1990, the Hubble Space Telescope was launched from the space shuttle Discovery.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Willem de Kooning (1904-1997), artist; Robert Penn Warren (1905-1989), novelist/poet; Richard Donner (1930-2021), filmmaker; Shirley MacLaine (1934-), actress; Sue Grafton (1940-2017), author; Barbra Streisand (1942-), singer/actress; Cedric the Entertainer (1964-), comedian/actor; Djimon Hounsou (1964-), actor; Aidan Gillen (1968-), actor; Damon Lindelof (1973-), TV writer/executive; Kelly Clarkson (1982-), singer-songwriter.
TODAY’S FACT: The Hubble Space Telescope’s successor, the James Webb Space Telescope, was launched on Dec. 25, 2021. NASA estimates that Hubble will make its natural atmospheric re-entry between 2030 and 2040.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1901, the first American League game was played. The Chicago White Stockings defeated the Cleveland Blues, 8-2.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I know there are people who believe you should forgive and forget. For the record, I’d like to say I’m a big fan of forgiveness as long as I’m given the opportunity to get even first.” — Sue Grafton, “V is for Vengeance”
TODAY’S NUMBER: $300 million — price reportedly paid by hedge fund manager Kenneth C. Griffin for the Willem de Kooning painting “Interchange” in a private sale in September 2015. It was the highest known price paid for a painting until November 2017, when da Vinci’s “Salvator Mundi” sold for $450.3 million.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (April 23) and new moon (April 30).