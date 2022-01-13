Purchase Access

Today is the 16th day of 2022 and the 27th day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1920, the first meeting of the League of Nations was held in Paris.

In 1945, Adolf Hitler moved into his underground bunker in Berlin.

In 1969, the Soviet spacecraft Soyuz 4 and Soyuz 5 completed the first docking of manned spacecraft.

In 1979, the Shah of Iran fled his homeland in the wake of a revolution.

In 2006, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf became the first female elected head of state of an African nation when she was sworn in as president of Liberia.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Ethel Merman (1908-1984), actress/singer; Dizzy Dean (1910-1974), baseball player; Dian Fossey (1932-1985), zoologist; Susan Sontag (1933-2004), author/critic; Laura Schlessinger (1947- ), radio host/author; John Carpenter (1948- ), director; Ruth Reichl (1948- ), food writer/editor; Sade (1959- ), singer-songwriter; Roy Jones Jr. (1969- ), boxer; Kate Moss (1974- ), model; Lin-Manuel Miranda (1980- ), actor/composer/playwright; Albert Pujols (1980- ), baseball player.

TODAY'S FACT: The Soyuz 5 mission in 1969 featured the first and only transfer of crew from one spacecraft to another via spacewalk.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1961, Mickey Mantle signed a contract for an annual salary of $75,000, making him the highest-paid player in the American League.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "In the best works of fiction, there's no mustache-twirling villain. I try to write shows where even the bad guy's got his reasons." -- Lin-Manuel Miranda

TODAY'S NUMBER: 23 -- countries that were members of the League of Nations for its entire duration. Forty other nations were members intermittently.

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Jan. 9) and full moon (Jan. 17).

