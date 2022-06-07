Today is the 163rd day of 2022 and the 85th day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1963, civil rights leader Medgar Evers was assassinated in Jackson, Mississippi.
In 1964, anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela was sentenced to life in prison for sabotage in South Africa.
In 1987, President Ronald Reagan challenged Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev to "tear down this wall" in a speech delivered in divided Berlin.
In 1994, Nicole Brown Simpson, ex-wife of professional football player O.J. Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman were murdered in Los Angeles.
In 2016, a gunman killed 49 people and injured 53 others at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Charles Kingsley (1819-1875), priest/historian/author; Uta Hagen (1919-2004), actress; George H.W. Bush (1924-2018), 41st U.S. president; Anne Frank (1929-1945), diarist/Holocaust victim; Jim Nabors (1930-2017), actor; Marv Albert (1941- ), sportscaster; Chick Corea (1941-2021), musician; Hideki Matsui (1974- ), baseball player; Dave Franco (1985- ), actor; Blake Ross (1985- ), software engineer.
TODAY'S FACT: Assassinated civil rights leader Medgar Evers' brother, Charles Evers, was the first African American since Reconstruction to be elected a mayor in Mississippi, in 1969.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1939, the Baseball Hall of Fame opened in Cooperstown, New York.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Some say that the age of chivalry is past, that the spirit of romance is dead. The age of chivalry is never past, so long as there is a wrong left unredressed on Earth." -- Charles Kingsley
TODAY'S NUMBER: 28 -- years the Berlin Wall stood separating East and West Berlin.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (June 7) and full moon (June 14).