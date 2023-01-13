On Jan. 15, the nation celebrates the birth of Michael Luther King, Jr. No, that's not a typo.
King's father, Michael Sr., reportedly was so inspired by German protestant reformer Martin Luther, that he changed both his and his son's name to Martin Luther King.
Martin Luther King, Jr. (MLK) was a compassionate and intelligent person who skipped grades 9-12 and enrolled at Morehouse College, according to History.com. He earned a degree from Pennsylvania's Crozer Theological Seminary and then received a Ph.D from Boston University in 1955.
On May 17, 1957 MLK delivered his first national address on the topic of voting rights in front of a crowd estimated between 15,000 - 30,000 people. His speech urged America to "give us the ballot" and positioned at the forefront of civil rights leadership.
On the evening of April 3, 1968, just a day before MLK's murder in Memphis, TN, he addressed the congregation at the Mason Temple Church.
"Like anybody, I would like to live a long life," MLK said to the congregation. "Longevity has its place, but I'm not concerned about that now... I've seen the Promised Land. I may not go there with you, but I want you to know tonight that we, as a people, will get to the Promised Land. And I am happy tonight; I'm not worried about anything. I'm not fearing any man. Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord."