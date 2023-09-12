Thomas A. Norby, born November 29, 1958, passed away on August 17, 2023, at the Mayo Hospital in Mankato, MN, from lung cancer.

Thomas was born to Wanda (2022) and Francis (1991) in Williston, ND. He joined an older brother Alvin, who passed in January 1975. As a child, they lived in Glendive, Wolf Point, Poplar, MT, Watford City, ND and graduated from Tioga, ND High School in 1977. He did like sports, but had something to do with not cutting his hair, so that was short lived. One of his past times was picking rocks, ND thing!!



