Thomas A. Norby, born November 29, 1958, passed away on August 17, 2023, at the Mayo Hospital in Mankato, MN, from lung cancer.
Thomas was born to Wanda (2022) and Francis (1991) in Williston, ND. He joined an older brother Alvin, who passed in January 1975. As a child, they lived in Glendive, Wolf Point, Poplar, MT, Watford City, ND and graduated from Tioga, ND High School in 1977. He did like sports, but had something to do with not cutting his hair, so that was short lived. One of his past times was picking rocks, ND thing!!
He started his oil field career working worms corner for Garnet Drilling, then onto checking wells west of Tioga, and driving hot oil trucks which took him from ND, SD, MT and to the Exxon Valdez clean up. Somewhere he did get married.
He moved to Minnesota, saying something about wanting to meet or hang out with the Jolly Green Giant and his great-grandparents came from there. He had heard they sold lutefisk and wanted to see if he could do that. He got his 30 year certificate for being at the same place. He helped build snowplows, truck beds and was a sheet metal bender at the end.
Thomas found out he had lung cancer in April. On August 16, he told his aunt he didn't have a very good day, he was in ICU. On August 17, Jerry, his brother from Blue Springs, Missouri, got a call at 4 a.m., from the hospital staff. He was in no pain and keeping him comfortable, he passed soon after.
Thomas will be missed!
Cremation has taken place, burial will be at his brother’s grave at Good Hope Cemetery, Keene, ND, at a later date.