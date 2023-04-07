One of the earliest fish providing anglers a warm water experience is the bluegill.

From small ponds to the shallows of big lakes, sunnies look skyward for any of the season’s first insects to hit the surface for an easy snack. Likewise, anglers looking to connect with those rises on the fly rod know that providing a solid slap of the surface with extremely buoyant flies is a great way to kick off the openwater season (whenever that comes) and tighten a stretch of fluorescent fly line in the early goings.



