Longhorn cattle graze in Theodore Roosevelt National Park's North Unit near Watford City. The park ranked 57th among national parks in a recent survey but No. 1 in affordability. It was 44th for crowds.
File photo by Kathleen J. Bryan | Williston Herald
For National Parks week, Travel Lemming released a data-backed ranking of all 63 US national parks. North Dakota’s only national park, Theodore Roosevelt National Park, came in near the end of the list due to lower than average ratings for reviews, biodiversity and accessibility. It was, however, rated the most affordable national park in the nation, according to a press release.
Travel Lemming’s national parks ranking is based on an analysis of data scoring each park across six factors: affordability, accessibility, biodiversity, crowds, reviews and weather.
The report revealed the following national park insights:
Shenandoah National Park ranked 1st overall, with exceptional scores in affordability, accessibility and biodiversity.
Several lesser-known parks ranked in the top 20, challenging conventional ideas of the top U.S. national parks.
Theodore Roosevelt National Park ranked 57th overall but was selected as the most affordable park in the nation due many affordable hotels near the park.
The report ranked crowd density by comparing the number of visits in 2022 on a per acre basis. With 9.49 visits per acre, Theodore Roosevelt National Park ranked 44th for crowds. It also ranked 53rd for biodiversity, with 808 species, and 38th for weather.
Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains was selected the most biodiverse park, Alaska’s Gates of the Arctic the least crowded, and Missouri’s Gateway Arch the most accessible.
The most famous national parks fared surprisingly poorly in the data, largely due to the crowds and affordability factors. Grand Canyon National Park was ranked No. 15, Yellowstone National Park No. 23 and Yosemite National Park at No. 34.
Travel Lemming Senior Travel Writer McKenna Mobley said: “I have traveled the world, and can confidently say that the USA national parks are unparalleled, making them one of my all-time favorite travel destinations. Every US national park offers its own special flair, so in some sense ranking them is like ranking music genres — they're all good!”
"However, I hope this report highlights the fact that some of America's less famous parks offer far more than what meets the eye. Sometimes the best experiences can be found at hidden park gems that are off the lemming path."
The parks were ranked on six factors, based on the following data:
Crowds: Number of visits per acre of park land in 2022. (Sources: NPS 2022 Recreation Visit Data, Wikipedia Acreage Data)
Reviews: Average visitor review score out of 5. (Sources: Google Maps, Yelp, TripAdvisor)
Weather: Number of months with a comfortable average temperature, defined as between 50 and 90 degrees. (Source: NOAA NECI US Climate Normals)
Affordability: Average nightly cost of a nearby quality hotel room during the first weekend of the park’s most popular month. (Sources: Booking, Google Travel, Hotel Websites)
Accessibility: Average of driving distance to the park from the closest FAA Primary Airport and from the closest hub airport. (Sources: FAA, Google Maps Driving Distance, Wikipedia Major US Airports)
Biodiversity: Number of species deemed “present or probably present.” (Source: NPS Species List)
Overall rankings were determined by each park’s average ranking across all factors.
Travel Lemming is an online travel guide with more than 10 million annual readers. It is known for highlighting emerging and lesser-known destinations, and for the authentic guides produced by its team of dozens of local and expert travel creators.