For National Parks week, Travel Lemming released a data-backed ranking of all 63 US national parks. North Dakota’s only national park, Theodore Roosevelt National Park, came in near the end of the list due to lower than average ratings for reviews, biodiversity and accessibility. It was, however, rated the most affordable national park in the nation, according to a press release.

Travel Lemming’s national parks ranking is based on an analysis of data scoring each park across six factors: affordability, accessibility, biodiversity, crowds, reviews and weather.



