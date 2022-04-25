Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Williston Week

With the blizzard, many events have been postponed or cancelled, but many more are going forward this week, now that the storm has passed. Plan your week with the region’s most comprehensive calendar!

April 29

Mon & Son Date night, 6 to 8 p.m. Williston ARC. Cost is $40 per couple, $10 for additional brothers. Register online at www.willistonparks.com.

April 30

Daddy Daughter Dance 2022, 5 p.m. Williston ARC. $40 per couple, $10 for additional sisters. Register online at willistopnparks.com.

Ready, Set Spring! Craft and Vendor Show 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Raymond Family Center. Contact PrairieRoseEventsND@gmail.com for details.

Clean Williston — This was to have been April 23, but has been moved to this weekend. Meet at 8 a.m. at Davidson Park. A light breakfast will be provided.

CTE Open house — This was to have been April 23, but has been moved to this weekend from 10am-2pm (Lunch 11-1) at the Crighton Building on the Williston State College campus.

CHI St. Alexius Childbirth 101 was postponed to April 30.

May 1

Paddlefishing season opens in North Dakota at Confluence of Yellowstone and Missouri Rivers near Williston ND. Visit https://gf.nd.gov/fishing/paddlefish-snagging for details.

May 2

Teacher Appreciation

May 3

Williston Basin Chapter of API monthly meeting, 6:30 p.m. social followed by 7 p.m. dinner at Four Points by Sheraton.

May 4

1 Million Cups Williston, 8:30 a.m. at Smiling Moose Deli. Complimentary coffee is provided.

May 7

Band Day will be held, rain or shine. To sign up a float, visit https://tinyurl.com/2p82e94b. The group organizing the event is on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/WillistonBandDay.

May 9

Chamber of Commerce Headshot Event

May 10

Williston Economic Development Open House, 1 to 3 p.m. at 113 Fourth Street East. Light refreshments, giveaways and information about STAR Fund.

May 12

Williston Economic Development Summit/State of City Address, Old Armory in the morning, in conjunction with the State of the City address at noon. Kenyon Salo is the keynote speaker. Details online at https://tinyurl.com/3uzndmr5.

Business After Hours, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. with Williston Economic Development at Busted Knuckle Brewery and Pit 105. Complimentary appetizers, beverages, door prizes and networking inside and outside on the patio.

May 13

WED/SBDC Awards Banquet, to celebrate accomplishments of local entrepreneurs and small businesses. Details to be announced.

May 17

Williston Basin Petroleum Conference in Regina, Saskatchewan. Details online at https://wbpc.ca.

May 18

Candidate forums

May 21

Touch a Truck, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Family event for kids to get hands-on with all types of trucks. At TrainND Northwest, 415 22nd Avenue NE in Williston. An on-site Driver Job Fair will be occurring in conjunction with the event. Register your company or view companies registered at jobsnd.com/truck. For questions, call 701-572-2835.

May 28

Flag Raising Ceremony, noon at Fort Buford in front of the Field Officer Quarters. The event marks the opening of the Fort for the summer season. The fort will be open from then on seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CST through Labor Day weekend. Entrance fee is $5 for adults, $2.50 for children age 6 to 15, and free for children age 5 or less. Fees support exhibits in the Field Officer Quarters and a tour through reconstructed living history.

Confluence opens for summer hours, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week through Labor Day weekend.

May 30

Memorial Day

June 4

Lemonade Day

Sugar Buster Diabetes Run, 10 a.m. at Spring Lake Park, with registration starting at 8:45 a.m. This event is presented by CHI St. Alexius Health Williston.

June 9

Business After Hours, Busted Knuckle Brewery

July 16

Poker Run for Cancer at Black Magic Harley Davidson

Fort Union Rendezvous through June 19

June 17

Corporate Cup

June 17 – Bird & Bogey Tournament at Painted Woods Sporting Complex and the Williston Municipal Golf Course

June 22

Farm to Table in Williams County, location TBA

NDPC Summer Social in Medora. Details online at https://www.ndoil.org/events/summersocial/.

July 4

Fourth of July Celebration

July 9

Fort Buford annual 6th Infantry Encampment

Buffalo Trail Dash

July 14

Business After Hours, Loan Depot

API Golf Tournament

July 15

Lewis & Clark State Park Christmas in July

July 16

UMVF Food Festival

July 19

Bakken Rocks CookFest in Trenton. Details online at https://ndpetroleumfoundation.org/programs/cookfest/.

July 21

Bakken Rocks CookFest in White Shield. Details online at https://ndpetroleumfoundation.org/programs/cookfest/.

July 22

Williston Golf Classic, 8:30 a.m. registration with 10 a.m. shotgun start. Lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. More details available online at https://www.chistalexiushealth.org/williston-foundation/williston-golf-classic.

Aug. 5

Chokecherry Festival

Aug. 6

Indian Arts Festival through Aug. 7 at Fort Union

Aug. 9

Lunch and Learn

Aug. 11

Business After Hours, Korner Lions

Aug. 13

Babe Ruth World Series

Aug. 27

Bakken X Trek 2022

Aug. 30

Coffee and Conversation

Sept. 3

Fort Union Living History Weekend through Sept. 4. Includes Last Bell tour on Saturday, Sept. 3.

Sept. 5

Fort Buford’s Flag Lowering Ceremony at noon marks the end of the season.

Sept. 8

Business After Hours, The Retreat Apartment Homes

Sept. 20

NDPC Annual meeting begins at Rough Rider Center in Watford City. The event continues through 9-22.

Sept. 27

Coffee and Conversation

Sept. 28

Leadership Graduation

October 4

Candidate forums

Oct. 8

Harvest Festival

Oct. 13

Business After Hours, Cooks on Main

Oct. 22

Boom Crawl

10th Annual BRAS for A CAUSE Bra Auction

Oct. 25

Coffee and Conversation

Nov. 10

Business After Hours, American Engineering & Testing

Nov. 18

Wil Expo

Nov. 25

Holiday LIghts Parade

Nov. 26

Small Business Saturday

Nov. 29

Coffee and Conversation

Dec. 8 Business After Hours

Dec. 10 Holiday Marketplace

Dec. 14

Coffee and Conversation

Community events for The Williston Week can be submitted to rjean@willistonherald.com for this listing, which is free for community events. Listings will run at least once before the event, if they are submitted in a timely fashion. Events must be community-oriented, not commercial.



Tags

Load comments