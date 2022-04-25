The Williston Week
With the blizzard, many events have been postponed or cancelled, but many more are going forward this week, now that the storm has passed. Plan your week with the region’s most comprehensive calendar!
April 29
Mon & Son Date night, 6 to 8 p.m. Williston ARC. Cost is $40 per couple, $10 for additional brothers. Register online at www.willistonparks.com.
April 30
Daddy Daughter Dance 2022, 5 p.m. Williston ARC. $40 per couple, $10 for additional sisters. Register online at willistopnparks.com.
Ready, Set Spring! Craft and Vendor Show 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Raymond Family Center. Contact PrairieRoseEventsND@gmail.com for details.
Clean Williston — This was to have been April 23, but has been moved to this weekend. Meet at 8 a.m. at Davidson Park. A light breakfast will be provided.
CTE Open house — This was to have been April 23, but has been moved to this weekend from 10am-2pm (Lunch 11-1) at the Crighton Building on the Williston State College campus.
CHI St. Alexius Childbirth 101 was postponed to April 30.
May 1
Paddlefishing season opens in North Dakota at Confluence of Yellowstone and Missouri Rivers near Williston ND. Visit https://gf.nd.gov/fishing/paddlefish-snagging for details.
May 2
Teacher Appreciation
May 3
Williston Basin Chapter of API monthly meeting, 6:30 p.m. social followed by 7 p.m. dinner at Four Points by Sheraton.
May 4
1 Million Cups Williston, 8:30 a.m. at Smiling Moose Deli. Complimentary coffee is provided.
May 7
Band Day will be held, rain or shine. To sign up a float, visit https://tinyurl.com/2p82e94b. The group organizing the event is on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/WillistonBandDay.
May 9
Chamber of Commerce Headshot Event
May 10
Williston Economic Development Open House, 1 to 3 p.m. at 113 Fourth Street East. Light refreshments, giveaways and information about STAR Fund.
May 12
Williston Economic Development Summit/State of City Address, Old Armory in the morning, in conjunction with the State of the City address at noon. Kenyon Salo is the keynote speaker. Details online at https://tinyurl.com/3uzndmr5.
Business After Hours, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. with Williston Economic Development at Busted Knuckle Brewery and Pit 105. Complimentary appetizers, beverages, door prizes and networking inside and outside on the patio.
May 13
WED/SBDC Awards Banquet, to celebrate accomplishments of local entrepreneurs and small businesses. Details to be announced.
May 17
Williston Basin Petroleum Conference in Regina, Saskatchewan. Details online at https://wbpc.ca.
May 18
Candidate forums
May 21
Touch a Truck, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Family event for kids to get hands-on with all types of trucks. At TrainND Northwest, 415 22nd Avenue NE in Williston. An on-site Driver Job Fair will be occurring in conjunction with the event. Register your company or view companies registered at jobsnd.com/truck. For questions, call 701-572-2835.
May 28
Flag Raising Ceremony, noon at Fort Buford in front of the Field Officer Quarters. The event marks the opening of the Fort for the summer season. The fort will be open from then on seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CST through Labor Day weekend. Entrance fee is $5 for adults, $2.50 for children age 6 to 15, and free for children age 5 or less. Fees support exhibits in the Field Officer Quarters and a tour through reconstructed living history.
Confluence opens for summer hours, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week through Labor Day weekend.
May 30
Memorial Day
June 4
Lemonade Day
Sugar Buster Diabetes Run, 10 a.m. at Spring Lake Park, with registration starting at 8:45 a.m. This event is presented by CHI St. Alexius Health Williston.
June 9
Business After Hours, Busted Knuckle Brewery
July 16
Poker Run for Cancer at Black Magic Harley Davidson
Fort Union Rendezvous through June 19
June 17
Corporate Cup
June 17 – Bird & Bogey Tournament at Painted Woods Sporting Complex and the Williston Municipal Golf Course
June 22
Farm to Table in Williams County, location TBA
NDPC Summer Social in Medora. Details online at https://www.ndoil.org/events/summersocial/.
July 4
Fourth of July Celebration
July 9
Fort Buford annual 6th Infantry Encampment
Buffalo Trail Dash
July 14
Business After Hours, Loan Depot
API Golf Tournament
July 15
Lewis & Clark State Park Christmas in July
July 16
UMVF Food Festival
July 19
Bakken Rocks CookFest in Trenton. Details online at https://ndpetroleumfoundation.org/programs/cookfest/.
July 21
Bakken Rocks CookFest in White Shield. Details online at https://ndpetroleumfoundation.org/programs/cookfest/.
July 22
Williston Golf Classic, 8:30 a.m. registration with 10 a.m. shotgun start. Lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. More details available online at https://www.chistalexiushealth.org/williston-foundation/williston-golf-classic.
Aug. 5
Chokecherry Festival
Aug. 6
Indian Arts Festival through Aug. 7 at Fort Union
Aug. 9
Lunch and Learn
Aug. 11
Business After Hours, Korner Lions
Aug. 13
Babe Ruth World Series
Aug. 27
Bakken X Trek 2022
Aug. 30
Coffee and Conversation
Sept. 3
Fort Union Living History Weekend through Sept. 4. Includes Last Bell tour on Saturday, Sept. 3.
Sept. 5
Fort Buford’s Flag Lowering Ceremony at noon marks the end of the season.
Sept. 8
Business After Hours, The Retreat Apartment Homes
Sept. 20
NDPC Annual meeting begins at Rough Rider Center in Watford City. The event continues through 9-22.
Sept. 27
Coffee and Conversation
Sept. 28
Leadership Graduation
October 4
Candidate forums
Oct. 8
Harvest Festival
Oct. 13
Business After Hours, Cooks on Main
Oct. 22
Boom Crawl
10th Annual BRAS for A CAUSE Bra Auction
Oct. 25
Coffee and Conversation
Nov. 10
Business After Hours, American Engineering & Testing
Nov. 18
Wil Expo
Nov. 25
Holiday LIghts Parade
Nov. 26
Small Business Saturday
Nov. 29
Coffee and Conversation
Dec. 8 Business After Hours
Dec. 10 Holiday Marketplace
Dec. 14
Coffee and Conversation
