Dragon Products helps Boy Scouts donate potatoes to Salvation Army

Dragon Products gets involved with the Boy Scouts donating potatoes to the Williston Salvation Army and challenges other oilfield companies to do the same

 Maddie Davis | Williston Herald

Last week the Williston Herald was invited on a mini-tour with Salvation Army Captain Joseph Irvine leading the way to collect potatoes and winter coats donated by the community.

The first stop was to Dragon Products where Irvine was able to bring back 200 pounds of red potatoes back to the food bank, donated by the Boy Scouts.

