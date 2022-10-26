Last week the Williston Herald was invited on a mini-tour with Salvation Army Captain Joseph Irvine leading the way to collect potatoes and winter coats donated by the community.
The first stop was to Dragon Products where Irvine was able to bring back 200 pounds of red potatoes back to the food bank, donated by the Boy Scouts.
Crysie Hendershott, a grandmother who volunteers with her grandson’s Boy Scout troop, said that a local farmer had recently donated 14,000 pounds of potatoes to the troop. She explained this producer does a lot of production for large fast-food chains and the overage he donates all to the boys for their camping trips and fundraisers.
“They are some big, beasty potatoes... not small fries,” Irvine said when presented with the huge mound of potatoes.
Hendershott said that one of the best parts of this whole ordeal was that it is a local North Dakota producer keeping it all local and giving back to the community. She even put out a challenge to other oilfield companies and food producers to step up and donate to organizations and programs like the Salvation Army.
“With inflation hitting everyone hard, we are happy to be able to get the families in need in the community connected to resources,” Irvine said.
He explained that currently the organization is serving 50-60 households per day and only expecting that number to rise as the holiday season approaches.
“We are really excited to be able to get that food to people because that frees up their food budget to meet their other demands they’re seeing at the gas pumps and rent prices and such,” Irvine said.
The next stop on the donation train was to the main branch of the Western Cooperative Credit Union (WCCU) where a barrel was overflowing with new and gently used coats that community members had dropped off for the Coats for Kids drive.
“We’re really passionate about helping the Salvation Army,” WCCU Marketing Director Sarah Johnson said.
Johnson explained that the coat drive has been in existence longer than she’s worked for the credit union, so over ten years. She said that the drive always starts in October, which also happens to be National Co-op Month, making it all that more special.
While collecting the coats, Irvine said that the coat drive is so important for this region specifically because of the harsh weather during Mon-Dak winters.
“So many people come from outside of this area and they get here and are getting to know our weather so they need these coats to keep them protected and safe,” Irvine said.
He explained that Village Laundry has stepped in to help and donated their time to clean all the coats before the Salvation Army works to get them organized and on the racks for people in need.
Even though the barrel was full and October is ending, Johnson and Irvine decided to keep the drive going throughout the winter season so that community members can continue to give back and help keep kids warm this winter. For those wanting to donate, bring new or gently used coats to the main branch of WCCU, located at 1300 Bison Drive in Williston.
Irvine explained that the coat, food and other programs offered by the Williston Salvation Army not only benefit those in Williston, but also other northwest North Dakota communities and northeast Montana communities. Because the next closest Salvation Army units are in Billings, Irvine decided it would be easier for people seeking help to come to Williston.
According to Irvine, the biggest needs the Salvation Army has currently are non-perishable food donations and volunteers.
“We will have our kettles out Nov. 18 and we need a lot of volunteers. Last year we only hit about fifty percent of our coverage and it makes a big difference to have someone at those kettle stands to get donations,” Irvine said. “We need an army of volunteers behind us to meet the needs.”
For those looking to volunteer or donate to the Williston Salvation Army, visit their website at www.willistonsa.org.