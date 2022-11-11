THANK A VET

Donald John Hickel

Donald John Hickel was born on October 17, 1926. He grew up on his family farm with his parents and siblings and he attended school in Ray. He was a junior in high school when he enlisted in the military on October 18, 1944.

Donald was quickly drafted into WWII before his junior year was over. The superintendent got him deferred for three months so he could finish his schooling.



