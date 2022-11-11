Donald John Hickel was born on October 17, 1926. He grew up on his family farm with his parents and siblings and he attended school in Ray. He was a junior in high school when he enlisted in the military on October 18, 1944.
Donald was quickly drafted into WWII before his junior year was over. The superintendent got him deferred for three months so he could finish his schooling.
After those three months, he went to basic training at Camp Fannin in Texas. There, he learned to fight in combat. His rank was T4 and he specialized in the infantry. Lieutenant Lomax and Sergeant Patterson were strict and made their training rough. When his platoon discovered they were going to be shipped across the world to Japan, he was scared. As he was going across the ocean, they heard the news that President Harry Truman had dropped bombs on Japan. After discovering that, the ship turned and headed to Germany where he became a mailman. One of his favorite memories was when his mother sent him an angel food cake for his birthday.
He was discharged on November 12, 1946, at Fort Dix in New Jersey at the ripe age of 20. Donald bought a car in Chicago and drove home. As he was pulling into town, he saw his father's car at the school. The school board and his father greeted him. Donald has been part of the American Legion for 56 years and feels more patriotic than ever.
He has been married to his wife Dolly Hickel for nearly 70 years. Donald and Dolly have 5 children, their son Hal Hickel served in the Army which took him overseas to Korea for some time. Donald has 8 grandchildren, two of which are serving in the Army. Chris Hickel is a recruiter for the North Dakota National Guard and has served multiple deployments overseas. Granddaughter Lydia Hickel is stationed in Fort Carson, Colorado and is a soldier in the Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard. She was inspired to join the US Army by her Grandpa Donald and his service in WWII.