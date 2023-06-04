Tomato Tips

Spring is here. Trees are budding, grass is turning green and the most frequently asked question in our greenhouse is, “What is the best tomato?”
My answer is another question: “What are you going to do with them; eat them off the vine, make sauces or can them?”
There are basically two types of tomatoes, determinate and indeterminate.
Determinate tomato plants are fairly compact in size and require only light support. They also bloom earlier and are more resistant to disease. The varieties include many of the sauce tomatoes such as Roma, Big Mama and more varieties. For slicing, Early Girl and Celebrity are a great choice. The blossoms are produced on the end of their stems when they have quit growing so do not prune determinate tomatoes. These varieties are great for canning or preserving since they ripen all their fruit in a short period of time.
Indeterminate or vining tomato plants include varieties such as Heirlooms, Cherry, Beefsteak, Brandywine and Sungold. These tomatoes are later ripening and continue to grow and blossom throughout the season until frost. They also require sturdy support.
No matter what kind of tomato you choose, there are a few things you should know.
First and foremost is location. Tomatoes need lots of room to grow, lots of sun — eight hours or more — and water. Ideally, planting them in the ground is best, but if you have to put them in a container, choose a smaller determinate variety and a very large pot. A sufficient supply of calcium needs to be available to prevent the fruit from developing bottom end rot, especially when growing tomatoes in containers. It is available in powder form to just sprinkle around the base of the plant.
Tomatoes are a great plant for the novice gardener.
