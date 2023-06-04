MINOT — After 100 years serving patients at its legacy campus in downtown Minot, Trinity Health has opened a new state-of-the-art Healthcare Campus and Medical District (HCMD) in the southwest part of the city.

On April 30, a quiet Sunday, more than 700 Trinity staff and volunteers facilitated the move to the new campus, including 14 ambulance services from around the region that helped in the transport of patients.



