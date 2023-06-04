MINOT — After 100 years serving patients at its legacy campus in downtown Minot, Trinity Health has opened a new state-of-the-art Healthcare Campus and Medical District (HCMD) in the southwest part of the city.
On April 30, a quiet Sunday, more than 700 Trinity staff and volunteers facilitated the move to the new campus, including 14 ambulance services from around the region that helped in the transport of patients.
“We’re thrilled to see this day arrive and can’t wait to show the region this stunning facility,” said Trinity Health President and CEO John M. Kutch. “This project represents our once-in-a-generation effort to transform the delivery of health care in northwest North Dakota just as our founders did over 100 years ago.”
Located a mile and a half west of the Minot Walmart store, the new HCMD consists of a six-story, 147-bed acute care tower and an adjacent Medical Office Building that offers advanced cardiovascular, neurosurgical and orthopedic care and includes many touches intended to improve the patient experience. All private rooms, the latest technologies and family-friendly amenities in every department are some of the key features.
“This is a transformational day for Trinity Health and a transformational day for health care in entire region,” said Jeffrey Sather, MD, medical director of the Emergency Trauma Center. “Great health care is now being performed in a facility that is probably the most state-of-the-art hospital in this country right now.”
Opening of the new campus culminated 15 years of planning and construction. The $550 million, close to 1-million-square-foot complex accommodates advances in medical technology and offers numerous features characteristic of a 21st century medical facility, including the critical elements needed to maximize patient safety, comfort and privacy.
Highlights include:
Enhanced Emergency Services. The Emergency Trauma Center takes emergency care to a new level with 24 treatment rooms, including special rooms for behavioral health patients and victims of sexual assault. The center is designed for maximum efficiency, allowing less acute patients to be treated quickly and sicker patients to receive care in spacious, private surroundings that can accommodate family members.
A dedicated ramp guides ground ambulances and private vehicles to the second-floor canopy-covered entrance, while at the ground level, plenty of parking awaits visitors.
Women’s and Children’s Services. The third floor of the new hospital is devoted to healthy family dynamics, with the Family Birth Center, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Pediatrics all situated in close range. The Birth Center has large rooms and two OR suites so C-Section deliveries and mom/baby recovery can occur in one location. The NICU consists of 22 bassinets, including 11 single rooms, three rooms for twins and one for triplets. There’s also an overnight room for parents and baby to stay the night before they leave the NICU.
Integrated Procedural Platform. A procedural platform on the second floor of the hospital offers advanced imaging, surgical and interventional services — all centrally located to accommodate patient care needs and today’s technologies. Twelve operating rooms accommodate advanced robotics. Cath lab and Interventional Radiology are located strategically across from the cardiac suite in the OR. Here, patients can receive advanced care without having to travel out of the region.
Privacy Features. A “front-of-house/back-of-house” design is built into the hospital structure. Among its elements are front-of-house elevators and corridors that are separated and off-limits from back-of-house areas to shield patient care activity from public view. Similarly, patients are discharged from the hospital via a special discharge lounge. In addition, patient privacy is enhanced by the hospital having 100% private rooms.