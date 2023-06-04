Midway between the national parks of Glacier and Yellowstone and eastern cities in Minnesota and Wisconsin is Makoshika State Park in Glendive, Montana.
Many visitors come to Makoshika State Park to hike its trails, see its vistas and take in nature before pushing on to the bigger parks.
Makoshika has 153 acres with 11 designated hiking trails covering 20 miles, a pleasure for hikers of all ages to explore.
Alex and Jake Wutzke of Bismarck, North Dakota, went camping at Makoshika for three days with their two children having hiked four different trails.
“There was a hike to this bench that was high up on top that you could see out everywhere. It was beautiful,” Alex Wutzke said.
“We saw wild deer and went on a mudslide. We even saw horses,” she said. “It doesn’t matter if it is spring, fall or summer; it is the geography that is just beautiful.”
“We did a switchback trail, and it was really muddy. That was challenging to get back,” her husband Jake said.
The Wutzkes said their favorite hiking trail was the Diane Gabriel hiking trail.
Sue Veroye is the Makoshika State Park Administrative Assistant. She said most of the park’s trails are around the mile mark to kind of keep it easy for people.
“They can take three or four of the hikes and not be too strenuous. There are three that are most popular. We have the Diane Gabriel, and it does have a fossil still on it of a Hadrosaurus,” she said.
Makoshika State Park, established in 1953, is very heavily paleo-related, having about nine species of dinosaurs found in the park.
“A lot of people come for that aspect,” Veroye said. “For the dinosaur lovers, we have the Diane Gabriel trail. You will see petrified wood; you can find fossils.”
Two other popular hiking trails are the Cap Rock trail and the Kinney Coulee trail, both trails studded with cap rocks and hoodoos.
As one hikes the Cap Rock trail, hikers come across a natural bridge and cap rock hoodoos, a weathered sandstone rock formation caused by ice and rain.
“The third one most used is the Kinney Coulee Trail, which is a little bit of a tougher trail and is a little bit of a mile,” Veroye said.
With the Cap Rock trail you are even with the cap rocks and hoodoos right around you. But, the Kinney Coulee trail drops hikers down into the coulee, or valley, and then they encounter those massive hoodoos and are in this canyon and surrounding trees before coming back out.
“At the end of the road are the Twin Sisters trail, which people love to walk out to because you get to see the twin sisters formation that anyone can get to. It is less than a quarter mile from the road,” Veroye said.
There are other aspects of the park that draw visitors to Makoshika State Park besides the hoodoos and the cap stones, the dinosaurs and the fossils — namely wildlife.
Fifty percent of all Montana bird species — mountain birds, meadowlarks, turkey vultures, golden eagles, and finches — are found in the park. Five species of snakes call Makoshika home including prairie rattlesnakes, bull snakes and hognose snakes.
“Sometimes in the early morning, you will see mule deer,” Veroye said. “We also see signs of mountain lions and bobcats, but people usually don’t see them.”
Makoshika State Park has about two and a half miles of paved roads and a junction where most people choose to go to the amphitheater to take in great views and vistas, get married, hold Sunday church services, host events, and it's where the park holds evening campfire programs.
There is also 2 miles of road that goes to the park’s archery range.
“It used to be leased out to a group called the Makoshika Bowmen, but they disbanded so we took over that lease and hope to do good things with it like have archery tournaments that add hiking elements,” Veroye said.
In 2021, Makoshika State Park had 150,000 visitors; this year, 124,000 visitors have come to camp and hike its trails.
“Most of our trails are nature trails,” Veroye said. “All throughout the summer we have thousands of wildflowers. I hike this park hundreds of times in the summer, and I always see something different.”