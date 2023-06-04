Johnson Hardware and Furniture in Sidney, Montana, has been in business for 108 years and offers all of your home needs.
This business consists of two separate buildings with a shared parking lot; there is an alley separating the buildings.
It's literally a one-stop-shop for all things hardware & furniture!
They carry bedroom furniture, living room furniture, mattresses, rugs, small & large appliances, fireplaces, kitchen tables, home office desks & chairs, kids toys from newborn-teens, kitchen gadgets, home decor, wall art and recliners.
Seasonally, they have an impressive Christmas room and many toys for summertime fun. In addition to everything listed above, they also mix Valspar & Benjamin Moore paint all in the Furniture Home Center.
The Hardware store offers lawn & garden products, plumbing, electrical, hand & power tools, mowers, snow blowers, grills, firearms, sporting goods and much more. Some of the brands carried are Scott's, Ariens, Troy Bilt, Traeger, Weber, Vortex, Kent bikes, Crescent, Milwaukee, Dewalt, Ruger and Savage.
Johnson Hardware & Furniture was in the Johnson family for 107 years and was purchased in February of 2022 by a local eastern Montana family: Kyle & Emily Medearis.
The Medearises are loving Johnson Hardware & Furniture, the staff, and the entire Sidney community. They support local events, school and student activities, and are members of the Chamber of Commerce. They plan to keep the original name to honor the Johnson Family.
There have been many updates to the interior of the stores and multiple new lines of products introduced this past year, including Tempurpedic & Sealy mattresses, Benjamin Moore paint, and Vortex scopes.
"We want to freshen things up and maximize the space in both stores to be able to carry new items that the community may need," say the Medearises.
Kyle and Emily have 3 children (ages 10, 8 and 5) and involve their kids at the store when they can.
"On Black Friday, we had our 3 kiddos here welcoming customers, handing out sale flyers, running errands for the staff, and bagging items at the checkout counters. It was fun to see them helping the customers,” Emily says.
The Medearises and their staff have received positive feedback on the updates and product expansions from their customers and are always open to hearing suggestions and product requests.
"Our No. 1 goal is to make our customers happy and to provide them with great customer service during their shopping experience."
