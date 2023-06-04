Though the official date for “summer” is considered to be the date of the summer solstice in late June, most people usually look at Memorial Day and June 1 as the beginning of summer weather.
Summer means getting outdoors and enjoying the landscape. It also means the beginnings of some summer harvests. A time when we can reap the benefit of some perennial fruit crops in our landscape.
Among the earliest fruits available in our landscape are perhaps some EARLY flowering varieties of Haskap or honeyberry. Still somewhat unknown to folks, the Honeyberry is of the honeysuckle genus. They produce a blue-colored berry that tolerates both our cold as well as our soil pH. They are a great substitute for blueberries, as blueberries will not handle the pH conditions of our Great Plains.
Early varieties such as Berry Blue and Blue Belle can begin flowering the last week of April, which is sometimes early. These can occasionally flower before pollinators emerge in our landscape. This may mean that some hand pollination will need to be done with these early varieties. Midseason haskap such as Aurora and Borealis usually flower in the month of May and ripen the latter part of June or just after the Fourth of July.
After the early varieties of haskap are done, a whole host of fruiting items follows. From juneberries (also known as serviceberries), Nanking cherry, strawberries and raspberries, the last week of June through the early parts of July mean the opportunities for many perennial edibles of our landscape to be “coming into their own.”
If you are not familiar with the Nanking cherry, they are a cold hardy, large-sized shrub with small white to pink flowers that ripen to rich red fruits near the end of June through early July.
These fruits are roughly one-half inch to three-quarters of an inch across, roughly the size of your little fingernail. They are a bit tart right off of the plant but are a great choice for preserves!
Raspberries and strawberries are sometimes a little trickier when determining their ripening.
There are June-bearing and everbearing types of raspberries and strawberries. Which type you have will have a bearing on when they will ripen. As you might imagine, June-bearing varieties ripen in June, (hence the name). Though often due to our season starting later than further south, they can take until the first week or so of July.
Everbearing varieties usually fruit at least twice for raspberries and can fruit multiple times for everbearing strawberries such as Fort Laramie and Ozark. Our favorite cultivar of raspberry is the Heritage, which will produce a crop in late June from last season’s growth and then fruit again in the fall on the growth produced this year.
While the fruits can be fun to harvest and cook with, many are also good right off the plant. Be wary though that birds will also be attracted to the luscious fruits produced by these plants. If you desire to harvest the fruit for yourself be sure you take measures to protect your harvest from these hungry wildlife. From bird netting to reflective flagging tape, to even CDs hung among the bushes or trees during fruiting, there are all kinds of ways to deter wildlife from bothering your crop.
When using deterrents like those mentioned, it is important not to leave them on the plant the entire time. Choose the 30-day window when plants are likely to ripen as the wise birds may become accustomed to these deterrents.
I wish time (and space) allowed me to share all of the varieties of plants capable of producing perennial crops in our region, but print space and time are unfortunately limited. We hope you’ll pay us a visit soon. Until then, good luck, and happy growing!