Many say history can be boring. Memorizing dates and names of emperors, kings and presidents can be a daunting challenge for people at any age. And quite frankly, well, boring.
Yet, at Fort Buford State Historic Site, living history comes alive as site Supervisor Yvette Bachmeier explained.
“We have people coming from all over the world,” she said. “We have young people who come through, and they are very interested in history.”
Forts were established during America’s westward expansion from its original settlements along the eastern seaboard as they moved into the hinterlands of the West, traveling by land and by river.
Fort Buford, established in 1866, served as an army depot, until closing in 1895.
“This area was recommended as a military post when Lewis and Clark came through here,” Bachmeier said. “They reported the confluence would be a great area to set up a camp.”
The confluence of the Yellowstone and Missouri rivers allowed for traffic for settlers and traders in small boats and keelboats. The tribes were using it long before.
As steamboats developed, these steamboats were able to travel up the river bringing more goods to many places. By 1832, a steamboat traveling upriver could bring trade goods all the way to Fort Union. By 1859, the steamboats were designed again to go beyond Fort Union up to Fort Benton.
Bachmeier said the steamboat had an important role to play in the history of Fort Buford and the American West. After the battle of Little BigHorn, the few survivors from outlying skirmishes came upriver on a steamboat run by Captain Grant Marsh making a record time getting the boat upriver quickly with their first stop at Fort Buford. A report of the battle was reported through telegraph lines through the fort’s telegraph office.
“The telegraph was important especially after the battle of the Little BigHorn getting word down river,” Bachmeier said. “The telegraph office, also through the Signal Corps, was responsible for the weather, so there was a weather station here.”
Through the use of weather instruments, the weather station recorded wind speeds, temperatures and other weather related information useful for the military.
“All military posts had weather stations, especially if they were large ones,” she said. “Weather conditions affect how a skirmish might go. If you have a lot of fog, that is going to make a lot of difference. Weather affected what the men did, how far they would travel, how they would plan an attack.”
Fort Buford was established to help assist in the peace between settlers and the surrounding tribes that were increasingly marginalized and pushed off their land.
“There were gold mines discovered in Montana territory and other minerals as well. All this was creating friction between the different tribes because as they were being pushed off their lands … two years after Fort Buford opens you have an 1868 treaty signed with the Plains Indians down in Fort Laramie requiring them to stay within certain boundaries, so now all the tribes are fighting for the same resources in a smaller area,” Bachmeier said.
“Fear set in on both sides between the miners and other settlers and the tribes,” she said.
Life at the fort was often lonely, tedious and exacting with military drills and with occasional entertainment at the encampment’s theater, bowling alley and fort library.
“We have fragments of a diary of a soldier who was stationed at Fort Buford, He was educated. He loaned the men money and promptly collected it with interest when payment was made. He made notes of life inside the fort,” Bachmeier said.
The only women within the fort besides the officer’s wives were the laundresses, the only civilian occupation recognized by the army. They signed an enlistment contract like the soldiers, got paid, lived in quarters, went to the fort’s surgeon if they got sick, and received one food ration a day.
“They were responsible for washing the clothes of 20 men for each laundress,” Bachmeier said. “A private was making $13 a month; a laundress was making more.”
“At the fort’s height, there were a hundred buildings here. It was a small community,” she said.
Fort Buford started its decline in the late 19th century as the frontier was being tamed, states and settlements were being formed, and military outposts were no longer needed.
“Sitting Bull had already come down from Canada and turned over his rifle at Fort Buford. All the major tribal leaders at the battle of Little BigHorn were on reservations,” Bachmeier said. People were moving into the area. Williston was established as a small community and in 1887 became an official city. In 1889, North Dakota became a state. There was no need to have a military presence, Bachmeier said.
Today, school groups come through the confluence interpretive center and parents and grandparents take their families to the remaining fort’s buildings including a ghosted structure of a framed building that used to house the guard house and jail.
“It’s either the influence of their parents or grandparents, and the interpreters who can interest the kids, that might create a spark. Sometimes you might reach one kid within that whole class in a school tour, but you've got to light that spark encouraging them to continue on,” Bachmeier said.
Bachmeier said history is more than just facts, names, and dates — it is about the future.
“If we don’t have history, what are we going to do with our future?” she said. “How will our children know who they are if they don’t know where they came from?”