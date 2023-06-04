Dark Side Tattoo / Comfortably Numb Piercings - Advertorial
Tattoo cover-ups
Sometimes cover-ups can be quite difficult and can really challenge an artist’s ability. That's why a lot of tattoo artists don't necessarily do cover-ups, or they will just slap any old thing over the top of it, and you can still see every line of your old tattoo.
When I do a cover-up, I try to make it look like its an original tattoo with no visible trace of the old tattoo. And some can definitely be harder than others, requiring a lot of creativity. And sometimes people want me to cover tattoos with things that won't necessarily cover up something very well. So I try to get a feel of what the client is into, like styles of art or just their favorite movies and things like that.
This helps me get an idea of something to cover their old tattoo with, something that they will love. I really like the challenge of trying to take something that looks bad and turn it into something awesome. I guess it's the same way people like to fix up old cars.
I also really enjoy doing photo realism and nature themed tattoos. I enjoy the challenge of creating realism on the skin. It can be very satisfying working on a realistic tattoo, watching it take shape. Oftentimes, it’s not until the last 20 minutes of a realistic tattoo that everything comes together.
Comfortably Numb Piercings offers an array of jewelry from very simple to quite extravagant with real diamonds, sapphire, solid gold and many other options. All basic piercings are done with implant gray titanium jewelry included, as well as a cleaning solution to take home with you.
Jasmine is one of the few piercers that after your piercing is done and you leave she still takes care of you. She offers free piercing cleanings because sometimes it is difficult to see what you’re doing in those hard-to-reach places. And sometimes there are after-care questions or concerns, and she always does her best to make herself available to help with any and all questions concerning the healing process.