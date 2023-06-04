Staying at home does not have to mean an end to your food adventures.
With a little bit of creativity, you can explore new cuisines and recipes from the comfort of your own kitchen. By stocking up on fresh ingredients, interesting spices, and keeping an open mind, you can transform mealtimes into exciting culinary discoveries, and Cooks on Main is here to help!
With our full line of spices, oils and vinegars from Olivelle, you can create an exciting culinary experience in your own home. Whether you are a beginner or a master chef, we have everything you need to kick-start your cooking journey. So, let’s get started!
This is great for anyone who loves to fish during the early spring on Lake Sakakawea for the prize-winning walleye. Many of us have walleye pan fried, or deep fried or even baked. However, I swapped out the tilapia in Olivelle’s Pistachio Crusted Fish, and it has turned into a family favorite!
Tips for preparing fish
Bring fish to room temperature before cooking, for about 10 minutes. Place a paper towel on a plate to absorb any extra liquid.
Pat dry before cooking. We don’t want to steam our fish.
Fillets are done when the fillet is lightly opaque but still firm to the touch.
Ingredients
4 6-oz. Walleye Fish Fillets (Tilapia, Cod, or Halibut)
2 tsp Citrus Dill Sea Salt
2 Egg Whites
1 Tbsp Roasted Garlic Vinegar
1 Tbsp Greek Tzatziki Seasoning
1 cup Pistachios, crushed.
1/2 cup Panko Breadcrumbs
1 Tbsp Sicilian Lemon Olive Oil
Instructions
Set the oven to 400 F.
Season each piece of fish with 1/2 tsp of Citrus Dill Sea Salt
In a shallow bowl, beat egg whites, then mix in Roasted Garlic Vinegar, and Tzatziki. In a second shallow bowl, combine pistachios and breadcrumbs.
First dip one fish fillet in egg white mixture, making sure to coat the entire fillet. Then dip in pistachio mixture, ensuring to coat the entire fillet. Repeat with all fillets.
Arrange fish on a baking sheet and drizzle with Sicilian Lemon Olive Oil. Bake for 8-10 minutes, or until the crust is golden and fish flakes easily with a fork.
Enjoy, and to find more recipes like this visit www.cooksonmain.com and click on the recipe box tab in the right-hand corner!