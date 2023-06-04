Do you or your family own mineral interests? The mineral management services offered by the Trust Department at American State Bank can save you time and provide you with peace of mind.
Your time is valuable. We can assist you when oil companies request changes, when something does not look right, when reviewing division orders and lengthy and sometimes confusing production statements, and when receiving unsolicited offers to purchase your mineral interests. You can have peace of mind knowing that your mineral interests are professionally managed. Our goals include maximizing the income generated by your mineral interests and ensuring you are paid accurately.
The Trust Department at American State Bank can help with anything you need regarding the management of your mineral interests. We have been managing mineral interests for individuals, families, trusts, partnerships and foundations since 1979.
Our staff has extensive experience managing mineral interests in Western North Dakota and Eastern Montana. Vice President and Trust Manager Jeramy Hansen has 14 years of experience managing mineral interests in the Bakken area and has earned the Certified Mineral Manager designation from the National Association of Royalty Owners. Mineral Services Officer Adam Coughlin has 15 years of landman experience working with mineral and surface owners in the area. You can rest assured that we have a knowledgeable staff managing your mineral interests with Jeramy, Adam and the Trust Department team working for you.
Each month, our team uses the most up-to-date mineral management software to verify that you have received correct payment for oil and gas produced from your mineral interests. The software also provides you with online access to view maps, wells, drilling activity and customized reports regarding oil and gas production for wells in which you have an interest.
Our knowledge of current market conditions allows us to negotiate favorable lease terms such as bonus, term length, royalty percentage, how long the lease may be held by production, and which formations may be held by production. In addition, we review division orders to be certain that the oil company credits you with the correct decimal interest in the well and work with attorneys to satisfy title requirements that must be satisfied before the oil company begins to make payments.
We also collect lease bonus and production royalty income, distribute income to you, provide you with consolidated statements, and reconcile annual tax forms prepared by the oil companies from which you receive payment. For trusts and partnerships, we work with a tax preparer to get tax returns completed and withhold and submit North Dakota tax from distributions made to out-of-state beneficiaries as required by state law.
Are you looking for a way to transfer your mineral interests to your heirs? We can collaborate with an attorney of your choosing to establish a mineral trust and act as its trustee. Setting up a mineral trust allows you to determine who receives the income generated by your mineral interests during your life and after you pass away. A mineral trust can also simplify the steps taken when you pass away by eliminating the need to probate estates or execute and record deeds and provide them to the oil companies.
Another benefit of having a trust own your mineral interests instead of dividing them among several heirs is that it may be more appealing to oil companies to lease and develop the mineral interests if they can work with one consolidated mineral interest owner, the trust, instead of with each of your heirs.
Your mineral interests do not need to be in a trust in order to leverage the expertise of our Trust Department. By appointing American State Bank and Trust Company as your agent with a simple account agreement you can easily benefit from the professional management services we provide.
If you would like to discuss your mineral interests we would be honored to visit with you. Please call, email or stop by the bank anytime, and we would be happy to assist you.
Jeramy Hansen, CTFA, CRSP, CRPP, CMM, is vice president and Trust Department manager at American State Bank & Trust.