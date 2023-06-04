Do you or your family own mineral interests? The mineral management services offered by the Trust Department at American State Bank can save you time and provide you with peace of mind.

Your time is valuable. We can assist you when oil companies request changes, when something does not look right, when reviewing division orders and lengthy and sometimes confusing production statements, and when receiving unsolicited offers to purchase your mineral interests. You can have peace of mind knowing that your mineral interests are professionally managed. Our goals include maximizing the income generated by your mineral interests and ensuring you are paid accurately.



Jeramy Hansen, CTFA, CRSP, CRPP, CMM, is vice president and Trust Department manager at American State Bank & Trust.

